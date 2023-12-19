HouseWorks and Elite Home Health Care Agree to Partnership; Signifies HouseWorks’ Entrance Into New York

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





HouseWorks Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), a leading personal care services platform serving the Northeast, has entered into definitive agreements to partner with Elite Home Health Care (“Elite”), a provider of home care services across the State of New York. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, marks HouseWorks’ entrance into New York and will transform the Company’s geographic footprint while simultaneously enhancing the opportunity for organic growth. Most importantly, this will provide Medicaid and dual-eligible clients access to HouseWorks’ BetterCare at HomeTM model.

“Entering New York with this transaction is incredibly exciting,” said HouseWorks Chief Executive Officer Mike Trigilio. “The opportunity to partner with this deeply talented team gives us confidence we will continue to evolve how personal care is delivered within the home.”

Founded in 2013, Elite is an industry-leading provider of home care services lead by Gershon Strasser, who will continue to support HouseWorks as the President of the New York region. Today, Elite delivers care to close to 4,000 clients, primarily in the New York City metro area, Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse regions.

“Elite was founded to deliver better care in an industry so desperate for high-quality providers,” said Gershon Strasser. “In HouseWorks, we have found a like-minded team with endless ambition to serve. This partnership will consummate a long-dated relationship and mark the beginning of a new chapter for Elite. We are excited about the future and all of the opportunities that lie ahead with our two organizations working in lock step.”

The transaction will be the fourth that HouseWorks has announced this year, signifying its commitment to deliver high-quality personal care to many diverse communities. “We recognize that home care is a deeply personal experience, and we have a unique opportunity to positively impact communities across the country,” noted Mike Trigilio. “HouseWorks and Elite exhibit shared values and aspirations, which is why this collaboration will mark a promising chapter in the evolution of in-home healthcare services in New York.” HouseWorks, together with Elite, will serve nearly 15,000 clients with 12,000 Caregivers throughout the Northeast and Tennessee.

The transaction is subject to and will not become effective until HouseWorks and Elite have received all necessary regulatory approvals.

About HouseWorks:

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks’ proprietary BetterCare at Home® approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

About Elite Home Health Care:

Elite Home Health Care is among the most respected providers of home care services dedicated to enhancing the lives of seniors across New York. Committed to excellence, Elite recognizes that everyone’s definition of care is different, which is why its nurses, aides, and caregivers deliver a deeply personalized and professional experience for patients and their families.