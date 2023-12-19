Global Body in White (BiW) Market Analysis 2023-2033 - EVs, Emission Standards, and Manufacturing Advances Drive Paradigm Shift in Automotive Market, Spotlights BIW Segment's Crucial Role

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Body in White (BiW) Market Analysis 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global body in white market is undergoing significant growth driven by the burgeoning automotive industry and the increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environmentally friendly vehicles. The market's growth is closely tied to advancements in materials and manufacturing technologies, including the adoption of high-strength steel, aluminum, and composite materials. These materials contribute to the overall reduction in vehicle weight, enhancing fuel efficiency and meeting stringent emissions regulations.



Automakers are increasingly focusing on the development of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, and this shift is a key driver for the growth of the Body in White market. The unique design requirements and lightweight structures of EVs present new challenges and opportunities for Body in White manufacturers.

Additionally, the rise of autonomous vehicles and the integration of advanced safety features are influencing Body in White design to accommodate the evolving landscape of the automotive industry. As automotive companies worldwide continue to invest in research and development to meet changing consumer preferences and regulatory standards, the Body in White market is anticipated to maintain its growth trajectory in the foreseeable future.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

Detailed segmentation based on material type, manufacturing method, and end user.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Profiling of major players in the body in white market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

According to the analyst, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift driven by the confluence of factors such as electric vehicle proliferation, stringent emission standards, and advancements in manufacturing technologies. As automakers seek to balance safety, efficiency, and sustainability, the BIW segment emerges as a critical focal point. The market is poised for unprecedented growth, offering opportunities for both established players and new entrants to capitalize on the evolving automotive landscape.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the main factors driving the demand for global body in white market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global body in white market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in body in white industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the body in white industry in terms of growth potential?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Which region and country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rising Global Vehicle Production

1.1.2 Advancements in Manufacturing Process for Light Weight Components

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use case

1.5.2 End User and buying criteria

1.6 Impact analysis for Key Global Events - COVID-19, Russia/Ukraine or Middle East Crisis

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Body in White Market - by End User

2.3.1 Passenger Car

2.3.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

2.3.3 Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles

2.3.4 Electric Vehicles



3 Product

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Body in White Market - by Construction Type

3.3.1 Monocoque

3.3.2 Frame Mounted

3.4 Global Body in White Market - by Manufacturing Method

3.4.1 Cold Stamping

3.4.2 Hot Stamping

3.4.3 Roll Forming

3.4.4 Others

3.5 Global Body in White Market - by Material Type

3.5.1 Steel

3.5.2 Aluminum

3.5.3 Magnesium

3.5.4 CFRP

3.5.5 Others



4 Region

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia-Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

5.2.1 Martinrea International

5.2.2 Dura Automotive

5.2.3 Magna

5.2.4 Voestalpine Group

5.2.5 Gestamp Automocin

5.2.6 Benteler International

5.2.7 CIE Automotive

5.2.8 Tower International

5.2.9 KIRCHHOFF Automotive

5.2.10 Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd.

5.2.11 Aisin Seiki

5.2.12 JBM Auto

5.2.14 Thyssenkrupp Group

5.2.15 Hyndai Rotem Company

5.3 Other Key Market Participants



6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations



7 Research Methodology



