REV3AL Announces Launch of R3AL AUDIT: Their Smart Contract Audit Service

Nevis, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV3AL, a leader in blockchain security, is excited to announce the launch of its R3AL AUDIT Smart Contract Audit Service. This service, already generating substantial revenue and attracting numerous clients, is introduced at a time when REV3AL's token, REV3L, has achieved significant success in the cryptocurrency market.

Surge in REV3AL Token Popularity

Following its listing on KuCoin last year, the REV3AL token has shown remarkable performance. In the past month, REV3L has consistently been among the top 50 in trading volume on the platform and has seen an extraordinary price increase of over 400% in the past two months.

Addressing the Need for Secure Smart Contracts

In the blockchain sector, smart contract security is of utmost importance. With Smart Contract Vulnerability accounting for nearly 47% of all Decentralized Finance losses, totaling over $4 Billion last year, REV3AL's audit service is a timely solution for the industry.

Features of REV3AL’s Audit Service

REV3AL's R3AL AUDIT Smart Contract Audit Service combines a series of rigorous assessments to ensure the highest level of security for blockchain projects. Starting with Initial Analysis for a comprehensive understanding of project objectives, it proceeds to Unit Tests to confirm functional correctness using advanced testing frameworks. Static Analysis, leveraging top-tier automated tools, detects common vulnerabilities.

The service includes Penetration Testing to identify potential exploits through simulated attacks. Crucially, Manual Analysis is conducted with a meticulous, line-by-line examination by expert auditors, ensuring thorough scrutiny for subtle vulnerabilities and full compliance with security best practices. This integrated approach guarantees robust and comprehensive protection for smart contracts.

A Commitment to Innovation and Cybersecurity

Adam Russell, Co-Founder of REV3AL, articulates, "Our R3AL AUDIT Smart Contract Audit Service is a testament to our commitment to advancing cybersecurity in the blockchain space. We're not just launching a service; we're setting new benchmarks in digital asset protection."

Future Endeavors and Innovations

REV3AL is also gearing up to launch several new cybersecurity products in early 2024, aimed at validating and securing original NFTs, elevating authentication standards, and reinforcing the brand's commitment to cybersecurity.

About REV3AL

Specializing in blockchain technology and cybersecurity, REV3AL is dedicated to developing robust solutions for the digital asset industry.

Contact Information

For more information or to become a client of the R3AL AUDIT Smart Contract Audit Service, please contact the REV3AL public relations department at pr(at)rev3al.com



Website: https://www.rev3al.com/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/Rev3alTech