Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Notification of major holdings

19 December 2023

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC





1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)

UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii:

The investment manager of MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc & Premier Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund has changed from Premier Fund Managers Ltd to AVI Global Investors (AVI)



X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name Premier Miton Group plc

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Guildford, England

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 15/12/2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 18/12/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.0% 0.0% 0

Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 9.96% 9.96%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible)



Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1) Direct

(DTR5.1) Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF0SCX52 0 0 0 0

SUBTOTAL 8. A 0 0%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted. % of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash

Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights