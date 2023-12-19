The Global Market for Bioplastics 2024-2034: Consumer Demands Drive Change; Bio-PLA, Bio-PA, Bio-PE, and Bio-PTT Lead Global Production Surge

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Bioplastics 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic industry is worth over $600 billion per annum, but only a small percentage of plastics are from renewable resources. There is a growing movement to greatly reduce plastics that are not biodegradable or compostable, and companies are under increasing pressure from regulators, shareholders and customers to transition plastics products and consumption to eco-friendly alternatives - namely, biodegradable and/or recyclable solutions.

Global bioplastics production grew by ~20% in 2023, with Bio-PLA, Bio-PA, Bio-PE and Bio-PTT accounting for most of the market. The market is running at almost full capacity production.

The Global Bioplastics Market 2023-2034 is a 740 page comprehensive analysis that provides granular data and in-depth analysis of bioplastics types, feedstocks, production capacities, end use applications, market trends, drivers/challenges, regional markets, and profiles of over 700 companies. The report covers both bio-based/renewable and biodegradable plastics, including key materials such as PLA, PBAT, starch blends, PHA, PBS, Bio-PE, Bio-PET, Bio-PA, cellulose nanomaterials, protein-based bioplastics and more.

Detailed quantitative data and forecasts are provided for global and regional production capacities by material and end use market to 2034. This essential industry report also analyzes the markets, applications and production volumes for natural fibers (wood, cellulosic, animal/protein based), lignin and bio-based chemicals & intermediates which also impact the bioplastics value chain.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities, market demand forecasts of bio-based and biodegradable plastics to 2034

Detailed analysis of bioplastic types - PLA, PBAT, starch blends, PHA, PBS, Bio-PE, Bio-PET, Bio-PA, cellulose nanomaterials, etc.

Feedstocks, manufacturing processes, properties, applications, market trends

Profiles and production capacities of over 700 companies across the bioplastics value chain

Market analysis and production forecasts to 2034 for natural fibers (plant-based, animal-based)

Global market analysis, applications and production forecasts for lignin

Production forecasts to 2034 for key bio-based chemicals & intermediates

End use applications and market segment analysis: Packaging (flexible, rigid), Consumer Goods, Automotive, Building & Construction, Textiles, Agriculture

Regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

Latest R&D, new technologies, investments and industry developments

Key growth drivers, opportunities and challenges impacting the markets

1 Research Methodology

2 Bio-based Feedstocks and Intermediates Market

2.1 Biorefineries

2.2 Bio-based Feedstock and Land Use

2.3 Plant-based

2.4 Waste

2.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources

2.6 Gaseous

2.7 Company Profiles (115 Company Profiles)

3 Bio-based Plastics Market

3.1 Bio-based or Renewable Plastics

3.2 Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics

3.3 Types

3.4 Key Market Players

3.5 Synthetic Bio-based Polymers

3.6 Natural Bio-based Polymers

3.7 Production of Bio-based and Biodegradable Plastics, by Region

3.8 Market Segmentation of Bioplastics

3.9 Natural Fibers

3.10 Lignin

3.11 Company Profiles (516 Company Profiles)

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Avantium

BASF

Biome Bioplastics

Braskem

Buyo

Danimer Scientific

FabricNano

FlexSea

Floreon

Gevo

MetaCycler BioInnovations

Mi Terro

PlantSwitch

Teijin Limited

Verde Bioresins

Versalis

Xampla

