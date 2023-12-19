Global Automotive Cloud Service Platform Industry Report, 2023 - Industry Enters a Phase of Differentiated Competition Amidst Soaring Data Growth

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Cloud Service Platform Industry Report, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This industry research focuses on the dynamic world of automotive cloud services, revealing how the ever-increasing amount of vehicle data is driving the market towards inevitable cloud migration. This comprehensive report has been meticulously added to our authoritative resource database and is now available for industry stakeholders seeking cutting-edge insights.

As automotive companies continue their digital transformation journey to encompass the entire vehicle lifecycle, from R&D to after-sales services, the pivot towards cloud services is enhancing integrated data management and creating more robust user lifecycle service models. This strategic shift is enriching connections within the industry's supply chain and fostering the creation of substantial value.

Key report highlights include:

An emphasis on the escalation of intelligent vehicle technologies, where cloud services play a pivotal role in supporting higher levels of autonomous driving.

An exploration of the notable growth in China's automotive cloud service market, which surpassed RMB 15 billion in 2022, with a continued projected increase of 30-40% over the next five years.

A close examination of the launch of specialized automotive cloud platforms by industry giants and the subsequent emergence of fierce differentiated competition.

Building Competitive Edge Through Cloud Services

The report identifies the competitive advantage in cloud services arising from two key aspects: the basic resource layer and the upper-layer R&D tool chains. It draws special attention to the establishment of supercomputing centers, seen as a vital benchmark for evaluating service capabilities, with Alibaba and Baidu leading the initial deployments.

On the topic of R&D tool chains, cloud service providers are seeking to deliver a 'fully furnished' experience, encompassing 'full-process' and 'fully closed-loop' services. Coverage includes highlights from Tencent's virtual simulation initiatives within their autonomous driving cloud platform to Huawei's Octopus platform, which provides a deep repository of resources to aid automakers in autonomous driving development.

Shifting OEM Strategies Towards Multi-Cloud Efficiency

The shift from single-cloud to multi-cloud strategies by OEMs represents a pivotal change in the industry, a move from resource accumulation to focusing on operational efficiency and digital prowess. This evolution has enabled automakers to not only integrate the strengths of different cloud services providers but also to maintain autonomy in their digital transformations.

The report maps out how major players like Geely and FAW Group are leveraging multi-cloud strategies to maximize their capabilities, while also addressing the underlying challenges of storage allocation, cross-cloud synchronization, and potential cost and network delay impacts.

This in-depth market analysis offers a detailed account of these technological advancements, strategic trends, and operational shifts within the global automotive cloud service platform industry. Industry professionals and leading companies around the globe now have access to pivotal information that will help them navigate the complex and highly competitive cloud service landscape in the automotive sector.

Key Topics Covered

1 Overview of Automotive Cloud Service

1.1 Overview of Automotive Cloud Service Industry

1.2 Main Types of Automotive Cloud Services

1.3 Competitive Landscape of Automotive Cloud Services

1.4 Automotive Cloud Business Models in China

1.5 Development Opportunities for Automotive Cloud

1.6 Application Scenarios of Automotive Cloud

2 Automotive Cloud Solutions

2.1 Autonomous Driving Cloud

2.2 Telematics Cloud

2.3 V2X Cloud

2.4 Digital Transformation

2.5 Cloud Data Closed Loop

2.6 Cloud Information Security

3 Cloud Platform Infrastructure

3.1 Automotive Cloud Industry Chain

3.2 Data Centers

3.3 Cloud Servers

3.4 Server Chips

3.5 Progress of Cloud Providers in Self-development of Chips

4 Automotive Public Cloud Platforms

4.1 Amazon Cloud - AWS

4.2 Microsoft Cloud - Azure

4.3 Google Cloud

4.4 Huawei Auto Cloud

4.5 Baidu Auto Cloud

4.6 Alibaba Auto Cloud

4.7 Tencent Auto Cloud

4.8 ByteDance Auto Cloud

5 Cloud Platform Layout of OEMs

5.1 Geely

5.2 Xpeng

5.3 Li Auto

5.4 NIO

5.5 FAW

5.6 Changan

5.7 Great Wall Motor

5.8 SAIC

6 Summary and Trends

6.1 Significance of Automakers' Migration to Cloud

6.1.1 Cloud Platform Is the Foundation of Digitization of Automakers

6.1.2 Significance of Automakers' Migration to Cloud

6.2 Cloud Service Demand Trends

6.2.1 Development Path of Cloud Services in China

6.2.2 Changes in Demand for Cloud Services

6.2.3 What Are the Cloud Capabilities Required by OEMs?

6.3 Automotive Cloud Application and Business Model

6.3.1 Cloud Application of OEMs

6.3.2 Automotive Cloud Business Model

6.4 Cloud Computing Architecture Trends

6.4.1 Cloud Computing Architecture Evolves to the Software and Hardware Integration

6.4.2 E/E Architecture of Vehicle Cloud Computing

6.5 Data Lake and Cloud Native

6.5.1 Data Lake Has Become A Hotspot for Cloud Platform Companies to Explore

6.5.2 Data Lake + Cloud Native Builds a New Storage and Computing System

6.5.3 Data Lake Cloud Native Architecture

6.5.4 Application of AWS Autonomous Driving Data Lake in China

6.5.5 Xpeng Motors' Autonomous Driving Data Lake Based on Alibaba Cloud

6.5.6 Cloud Native Security Evolution

6.6 Other Trends

6.6.1 Develop from Single Cloud to Multi-Cloud

6.6.2 Expansion of Distributed Edge Cloud Applications

6.6.3 Cloud-Intelligence Integration

6.6.4 Telematics Cloud Control Basic Platform Will Play A Bigger Role

