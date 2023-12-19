RENAULT SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares of December 15th, 2023

Boulogne-Billancourt, December 19th, 2023

RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES OF DECEMBER 15TH, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares of December 15th, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased sharesMarket (MIC code)
Renault969500F7JLTX36OUI6952023-12-15FR000013190650,000 39.653011CCXE
Renault969500F7JLTX36OUI6952023-12-15FR0000131906150,000 39.650624XPAR
   TOTAL 200,000 39.651221 

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.

