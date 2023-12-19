Boulogne-Billancourt, December 19th, 2023

RENAULT SA: DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES OF DECEMBER 15TH, 2023

Pursuant to applicable law on share buyback, Renault S.A. declares the following buyback of its own shares of December 15th, 2023.

Aggregated information (by date and by market)

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market (MIC code) Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-12-15 FR0000131906 50,000 39.653011 CCXE Renault 969500F7JLTX36OUI695 2023-12-15 FR0000131906 150,000 39.650624 XPAR TOTAL 200,000 39.651221

Detailed information

The detailed reporting of these share buybacks, which is very extensive, is available on Renault’s website (www.renaultgroup.com) in the “Finance / Regulated Information / Share buyback program / Year 2023” section.

