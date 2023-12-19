Six Star Pro Nutrition® announces launch of Kellogg’s® cereal flavoured products in the Canadian market

Oakville, ON, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s your turn Canada. Your favourite cereal flavours just became your new favourite protein powders.

Six Star Pro Nutrition® and Kellogg’s® cereal flavours have teamed up to create the ultimate athlete’s dream: Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Kellogg’s Froot Loops® flavoured SIX STAR® 100% Whey Protein Plus, now available at Loblaws® Company Limited branded locations, Shoppers Drug Mart® and through Amazon.ca, SixStarPro.ca, and coming in January to Walmart® Canada stores and on Walmart.ca. This game-changing partnership, established in the summer of 2023, has seen the reinvention of two time-tested breakfast cereal favourites into high-performance protein powders, and leverages the beloved Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam® characters in partnership with the SIX STAR® brand.

With 30 grams of protein, 6.7 grams of BCAAs, and only 2 grams of sugar per serving, SIX STAR® and Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Kellogg’s Froot Loops® cereal flavours set athletes up for success with a product that Tastes Like VictoryTM and has all the essential ingredients needed for every big win in life — on and off the field. Day or night, after a workout or a game, or with a bowl of cereal, it’s designed to help athletes fuel their performance. Most importantly, family-friendly pricing means that, like most SIX STAR® products, high-performance nutrition comes without taking a bite out of the bottom line.

This partnership allows Team SIX STAR® to add two of the most iconic and recognizable brand mascots, Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, to its athlete roster in Canada. These legendary figures embody the spirit of an athlete, the wisdom of a coach, and the heart of a hero. Tony the Tiger® will encourage student-athletes to make everyday moments and game time GR-R-REAT! and Toucan Sam® will colourfully remind them to make time for fun, adventure, and celebration along the way.

“With our headquarters in Oakville, Ontario, we couldn’t be more excited to bring our newest innovation for SIX STAR® home,” said Tim Toll, Chief Executive Officer at Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., the makers of SIX STAR® branded products. “This synergistic partnership with Kellogg’s® has allowed us to champion delicious, affordable, and accessible nutrition to athletes of all ages and their families. We are thrilled to bring two iconic cereal flavours – Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® and Kellogg’s Froot Loops® — into the world of sports nutrition here in Canada.”

The SIX STAR® and Kellogg’s® cereal brands will support this partnership through an array of marketing campaigns and initiatives that revolve around creating a GR-R-REAT overall experience for consumers. This includes integration into the SIX STAR® brand’s athlete partnerships, experiential marketing activations, and paid media advertising across print, digital, mobile, and social platforms.

Follow Your Nose and experience the Taste of VictoryTM!

This deal was brokered by Beanstalk, WK Kellogg Co’s global licensing agency for food and beverage.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.:

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge active sports nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world. With brand innovations such as Six Star Pro Nutrition®, Iovate is committed to being the number one active nutrition company in the world. Six Star Pro Nutrition® is designed to be The Athlete’s Choice — fueling all levels of athletic performance allowing for excellence on the field, court, ice, and in the gym.

Due to its commitment to research, development and innovation, Iovate has been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry and continues to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 270 employees, four leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

About WK Kellogg Co:

At WK Kellogg Co, we bring our best to everyone, every day through our trusted foods and brands. Our journey began in 1894, when our founder W.K. Kellogg reimagined the future of food with the creation of Corn Flakes, changing breakfast forever. Since then, we have embraced the same spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in everything we do, channeling our founder’s passion and commitment to creating high quality and delicious products while fostering communities. Our iconic brand portfolio includes Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Froot Loops®, Kashi®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Raisin Bran®, and Bear Naked®. With a presence in the majority of households across North America, our brands play a key role in enhancing the lives of millions of consumers every day, promoting a strong sense of physical, emotional and societal wellbeing. Our beloved brand characters, including Tony the Tiger® and Toucan Sam®, represent our deep connections with the consumers and communities we serve. For more information, visit www.wkkellogg.com .

About Beanstalk:

Beanstalk, a global brand extension licensing agency, works closely with our clients to unlock brand equity and create many of the world’s most recognizable products and services. We help leading brands, celebrities, media properties, manufacturers and retailers creatively find ways to strengthen their relationship with their most important stakeholder – the consumer. Beanstalk offers a breadth of services across our practice areas, including brand representation, digital media representation (Tinderbox), manufacturer representation, cultural intelligence, creative services, legal and financial services, and royalty auditing. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Miami, Cincinnati, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, and affiliates throughout the world. Beanstalk is the recipient of the 2022 Licensing International Excellence Award for Best Licensing Agency. For more information, please visit www.beanstalk.com. Beanstalk is a member of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

