Drone Navigation System Market to Surge by USD 16.22 Billion with 31.26% CAGR: Comprehensive Industry Analysis and Growth Forecasts for 2023-2028

The drone navigation system market is forecasted to grow by USD 16.22 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.26% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by advancements in electronic warfare technologies, enhanced application profile of drones, and miniaturization of payloads and subsystems.

This study identifies the advent of network-centric warfare as another reason driving the drone navigation system market growth during the next few years. Also, rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology and emergence of swarm drones will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the drone navigation system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The drone navigation system market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Military drones

Consumer

civil drones

By Type

Manually operated

Autonomous

By Geographical Landscape

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

The report on the drone navigation system market covers the following areas:

Drone navigation system market sizing

Drone navigation system market forecast

Drone navigation system market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone navigation system market vendors that include Advanced Navigation Pty Ltd., AeroVironment Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Gladiator Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Inertial Labs, Inertial Sense LLC, Northrop Grumman Corp., Oxford Technical Solutions Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Sagetech Avionics Inc., SBG Systems SAS, SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Trimble Inc., uAvionix Corp., VectorNav Technologies LLC, Volocopter GmbH, UAV Navigation SL, and UAVOS Inc..

Also, the drone navigation system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global drone navigation system market 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Military drones - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Consumer and civil drones - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Manually operated - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Autonomous - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Type



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Advanced Navigation

AeroVironment

Elbit Systems

Gladiator Technologies

Hexagon

Inertial Labs

Inertial Sense

Northrop Grumman

Oxford Technical Solutions

Parker Hannifin

Parrot Drones

Sagetech Avionics

SBG Systems

SZ DJI Technology

Trimble

uAvionix

VectorNav Technologies

Volocopter

UAV Navigation

UAVOS

