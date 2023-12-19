UK Infection Control Market to Surge Significantly, Forecast to Reach US$2.41 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Infection Control Market Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom's commitment to enhancing healthcare facilities and infection control measures has proven to be a significant growth factor in the infection control market, which is projected to achieve a robust CAGR of 12.64% between 2021 and 2028.

Recent industry analysis underscores the escalating demand for advanced infection control products and services, with market valuation poised to ascend from US$1.04 billion to US$2.41 billion over the said period.

Diligent implementation of strategic public health initiatives and heightened cognizance regarding hygienic practices in medical environments contribute to this upsurge. A detailed overview reveals an integrated approach to combat heightened bacteraemia incidents and other infectious diseases, indicating a robust sector within the market on the rising trajectory.

The healthcare industry remains a cornerstone in the market's expansion, with a substantial portion of the demand driven by the necessity to shield both patients and healthcare personnel from infectious agents. Technological advancements, along with stringent regulatory measures, have fortified infection control protocols within the healthcare realm in the UK.

Advancements and Segmentation Driving Growth



Development of new infection control products designed for precise medical departments, elevating standards and efficacies in preventing cross-contamination and infections.

Aging population in the UK necessitating tailored infection control solutions to safeguard seniors, who are particularly susceptible to infections.

Vigorous growth within the disinfectant segment, bolstered by an uptick in surgical procedures and a heightened focus on sterilization imperatives.

Updates and newer editions of the National Infection Prevention and Control Manual for England reflect an ongoing refinement of infection control measures, which are central to the market's progression. The UK government's investment in healthcare is emblematic of a broader trend toward enhanced public health and safety, with initiatives aimed at safeguarding communities from infectious diseases.

Innovation remains the linchpin of sector growth, with new product launches and adaptive strategies catapulting infection control measures to new heights. The integration of multidisciplinary approaches to address infection risks upon patient admission lays the groundwork for sustained sector expansion and market diversification.

The future of the UK infection control market appears resilient, heavily influenced by a constellation of factors including demographic shifts, government strategies, and technological innovations. This has positioned the market on a trajectory of substantial growth as it adapts to emergent challenges and fortifies its protocols against a backdrop of evolving healthcare needs.

The segmentation by product and end-user industry further reveals the multifaceted nature of the market's expansion, with healthcare, food and beverage, and chemical sectors demonstrating particular engagement with infection control solutions. The market's trajectory is thus a reflection of its broad impact and its critical role in fostering a safer, healthier public sphere.

This comprehensive market research study encapsulates the dynamic landscape of the UK infection control market, delivering in-depth insights and projections crucial for stakeholders and industry aficionados alike.

Segmentation:

By Product

Disinfectant

Sterilization

Low-Temperature Sterilization

Heat Sterilization

Contact Sterilization

By End-User Industry

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Chemical

GAMA Healthcare

