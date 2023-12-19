Tidewater Tech and Aviation Institute of Maintenance Host Governor Glenn Youngkin and State Officials to Discuss Workforce Development

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewater Tech and Aviation Institute of Maintenance were honored to welcome Governor Glenn Youngkin, G. Bryan Slater, Secretary of Labor, and Carrie Roth, Director of the Department of Workforce Development and Advancement, for a productive visit to the schools. The purpose of the visit was to engage in discussions about workforce development and skilled trades training, with a focus on building a strong pipeline of skilled tradesmen and women.

Dr. Kenneth Alexander, Norfolk Mayor and Dr. Joel English, Executive Vice President of the schools, were present to provide the local government and educational perspective. In part, the Governor’s visit was a continuation of the Career and Technical Education (CTE) roundtable discussion Dr. English hosted last month. During the roundtable, school leadership, government officials, and industry partners came together to emphasize the importance of collaboration and partnerships in increasing access to training and pathways necessary to meet the growing demand in the skilled trades.

“Governor Youngkin is a champion for workforce development, and it was an honor to show him how we engage our industry partners such as Newport News Shipbuilding and the shipyards in our welding and maritime programs,” said Dr. English. “Aviation Institute of Maintenance graduates 77% of all Virginians who graduate from Aviation Maintenance programs, according to the Aviation Technician Education Council. The Governor was able to see these future aerospace professionals building their skills and working toward FAA certification.”

At Tidewater Tech, the distinguished guests had the opportunity to tour various labs and witness students in action. They visited the welding lab, where they observed students undergoing hands-on training. They also visited the Automotive lab, where students worked on hybrid vehicles, and the HVAC lab and construction trades workshop.

Following their visit to Tidewater Tech, the group proceeded to Aviation Institute of Maintenance. There, they met with students and instructors who were actively engaged in hands-on training in the powerplant lab, hangar, and sheet metal lab. The students performed a run-up of a PT6A engine, displaying their skills to the Governor. Governor Youngkin took the time to speak with the students, discussing their backgrounds, potential career pathways, and commending them for their dedication to their training.

“It was incredible to tour Tidewater Tech and the Aviation Institute of Maintenance to see firsthand the workforce training and skills they provide students. Growing Virginia’s workforce and helping Virginians acquire in-demand and marketable skills is a top priority for my administration. We must continue to invest in results-oriented programs that boost our workforce readiness for the long-term health and prosperity of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Youngkin.

The visit highlighted the commitment of Tidewater Tech and Aviation Institute of Maintenance to providing quality education and training in the skilled trades. By fostering partnerships with government officials and industry leaders, the schools aim to meet the demand for skilled tradesmen and women and contribute to the growth of Virginia's workforce.

About Aviation Institute of Maintenance

Aviation Institute of Maintenance (AIM) is a network of aviation maintenance schools with campuses coast‐to‐coast in the United States and headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va. AIM students are trained to meet the demand of commercial, cargo, corporate and private aviation employers. AIM graduates are eligible to take the Federal Aviation Administration exams necessary to obtain their mechanic’s certificate with ratings in both Airframe and Powerplant. AIM’s campuses are near the following major metro areas: Atlanta, Chicago, Charlotte, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, San Francisco Bay, Orlando, and Norfolk. Learn more at www.AviationMaintenance.edu or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AIM.edu.

About Tidewater Tech

Tidewater Tech has been a part of an organization dedicated to helping individuals develop careers since 1969. Tidewater Tech specializes in vocational training in fields such as automotive maintenance, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), building and construction trades, and welding. The school offers professional facilities, knowledgeable instructors, day or evening classes, and job placement assistance. Learn more at https://tidewatertechtrades.edu/, or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tidewatertech.edu.

