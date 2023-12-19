Umicore: Transparency notifications by BlackRock, Inc.

Transparency notifications by BlackRock, Inc.





In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, BlackRock Inc. has recently notified Umicore that it has consecutively crossed the legal threshold of 5% for the direct voting rights: downwards on December 12th 2023 and then upwards on December 15th 2023.

The total holding of direct voting rights and equivalent financial instruments stands now at 5.75%.

Summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total 15 December 2023 18 December 2023 5.05 % 0.70 % 5.75 % 12 December 2023 13 December 2023 4.88 % 0.68 % 5.56 %

Notification of December 18th 2023:

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: December 18 th 2023

2023 Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 15 th 2023

2023 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed upwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights





Notification of December 13th 2023:

The notification contains the following information:

Date of notification: December 13 th 2023

2023 Date on which the threshold is crossed: December 12 th 2023

2023 Threshold of direct voting rights crossed downwards: 5%

Notification by: BlackRock, Inc.

Denominator: 246,400,000

Reason for notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification and can be found here .





