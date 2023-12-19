SHIB Partners with D3 to Apply for the .shib Top-Level Domain, Develop Interoperable Domains

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHIB and its Shiba Inu ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain that includes popular global cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, today announced its partnership with D3 Global, a next-generation domain company that will assist it in applying for the .shib top-level domain (TLD) during ICANN’s next application window. The first mover partnership will bring interoperability to DNS domains and the SHIB ecosystem, while reaffirming SHIB’s position as an innovator within the Web3 industry.

SHIB is one of the first decentralized ecosystems to partner with D3, who is collaborating with leading Web3 projects to apply for their own TLDs through ICANN, the non-profit multi-stakeholder organization responsible for the maintenance of the Internet’s domain name system.

“Our partnership with D3 allows us to scale outside of the existing #ShibArmy and give over 5 billion Internet users direct access to the SHIB ecosystem,” said Shytoshi Kusama, Lead Developer of Shiba Inu. “Bringing real domains to SHIB is a big deal, expanding our vision for digital identities within our decentralized ecosystem, while driving long-term revenue generation within the ecosystem.”

D3’s patent-pending platform will integrate traditional Internet and Web3 ecosystems to deliver enhanced utility, security, and universal access for what the company calls “real Web3 domains.” By tapping its team’s decades of collective industry experience across DNS and Web3 technologies, D3 will accelerate the adoption of Web3 and modern digital identities through partnerships with leading blockchain ecosystems. Users can sign up for early access starting today.

“Domain names have been the foundation of the Internet for nearly 40 years and will continue to be an integral part of the Web3 era,” said Shayan Rostam, Co-founder of D3. “Our mission is to deliver real Web3 domains that work everywhere. Our platform enables modern, interoperable digital identities that integrate existing internet infrastructure with Web3 ecosystems. We’re excited to be working with the Shiba Inu team to bring real, usable domains to the Shib ecosystem.”

Through its partnership with D3, the #ShibArmy will be able to collect and showcase their digital identities, replacing the long, impersonal wallet addresses users have become accustomed to and taking these to the current internet upon approval. The existing Shib Name Service (SNS) is grandfathered in and will transition to D3’s infrastructure, enhancing the overall user experience and setting the foundation for strong, interoperable digital identities using the global Domain Name System. The SHIB Ecosystem currently contains quality technologies including SHIB: The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world.



About SHIB

SHIB, a world-leading ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies has gained popularity among millions of holders worldwide. It has 3.6 million X (formerly Twitter) followers and is frequently ranked as the second-most searched crypto project by Google. Its ecosystem of tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB.io utilizes the Shib Ecosystem to power quality technologies including SHIB:The Metaverse and Shibarium, the Layer 2 blockchain providing a solid foundation, scalability, security, and innovation for a decentralized world.

To learn more about SHIB, please visit the official website: https://www.shib.io

About D3 Global

D3 Global is a digital infrastructure provider that delivers secure, decentralized, and interoperable identities on the root layer of the internet - the Domain Name System (DNS). D3’s patent-pending platform will be the first to deliver real domain names that seamlessly bridge the gap between traditional Internet infrastructure and Web3 ecosystems. The D3 team consists of industry veterans with over three decades of collective experience, known for leading domain name monetization, internet protocols, and various TLD operations including .xyz, .inc, .tv, and .link.