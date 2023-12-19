Canadian Shade: Providing Top-of-the-Line Shade Solutions for the Whole Family

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite the dog days of summer long behind us, relaxing on your porch or patio shouldn’t result in you and your family running to the drug store for aloe vera to soothe a sunburn. Not only is it painful, itchy, and annoying, but sunburn can also cause serious adverse health effects. That is why the founders of Canadian Shade , the Toronto-based awning and shade solution provider, are all about bringing you the best quality solutions guaranteed. However, it is Canadian Shade’s steadfast devotion to its customers and to giving back to its community that sets the company apart from other providers in the field.



As winter approaches and temperatures drop in Toronto, Canadian Shade is extending its commitment to the community in a heartwarming initiative that goes beyond providing premium shade solutions. This season, the company is not only focused on delivering top-quality products but also on ensuring that its community receives warmth and comfort during the chilly months.

Known for their dedication to educating customers about their shade solutions, Canadian Shade is now channeling that commitment into a compassionate endeavor. As they continue to offer comprehensive knowledge about their offerings, they are also working diligently to make a tangible difference in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

In line with its customer-centric ethos, Canadian Shade has rallied volunteers to knit over 780 winter hats for people experiencing homelessness. These handmade hats are now set to be distributed among three key shelters in the GTA: Red Door Family Shelter, Nellie's Women Shelter, and Fred Victor Shelter. This initiative is a testament to the company's unwavering dedication to both product quality and community service.

"We are immensely proud of our volunteers who have dedicated their time and skills to make these winter hats," said Chris Adams, CEO of Canadian Shade . "The generosity and effort put into each hand-knitted hat will provide warmth and comfort to those who need it most during the harsh winter months."

This heartwarming initiative demonstrates that Canadian Shade, while excelling in its commercial role, is also a business that values kindness and community support. By extending a helping hand and providing essential winter gear to those in need, the company proves that it is not just a shade solutions provider but a compassionate member of the community.

In a world where the winter cold can be harsh, Canadian Shade is leading by example by showcasing that they are more than just a company; it is a caring neighbor dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the GTA community. As they continue to educate and serve their customers, they are also warming the hearts and heads of those less fortunate this winter.

Beyond their pricing and offering guarantees, it is all about the personal touch and family-oriented approach at Canadian Shade. Although the company embraces technological tools and innovative methods, it always maintains sight of the human element. The vision at Canadian Shade is to offer a personal and friendly buying experience to ensure that no customer feels like just another cold transaction. While their competitors can offer similar products, no one else does it with the customer-centric ethos and commitment to education at the heart of Canadian Shade. The company is not solely in the business of being your one-stop shop for shade solutions but is tremendously proud to be redefining the entire purchase journey while being of use to its community.

Kojenwa Moitt

+13477841980

kojenwa@zebra.nu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e5d32ad-a6b4-46c4-b925-51f688720c37

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de8333c5-d3e6-4197-8319-acef52d2dd5c