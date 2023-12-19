Associa Desert Resort Management Hosts Festival Of Trees On The Tee Golf Tournament To Benefit Local Charities

PALM DESERT, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Desert Resort Management (DRM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Coachella Valley and Big Bear areas, hosted its annual golf tournament fundraiser to benefit the company’s affiliate nonprofit, Associa Cares, which helps families and communities in need as a result of natural and manmade disasters. Funds raised at the event will also help local charities, including Animal Samaritans, Hidden Harvest and Olive Crest.

A total of 127 golfers attended the holiday-themed Festival of Trees on the Tee tournament at Palm Valley Country Club. More than 275 Associa team members, leaders, industry partners and sponsors joined them for a relaxing day of golf. The event kicked off with a buffet breakfast, followed by a holiday lunch with a turkey and ham carving station. Business partners out on the tees provided authentic Mexican food, fried chicken sandwiches, and a variety of other delicious food items. Ice-cold beer and cocktails were also provided at a number of tee booths. In addition to great food and golf, attendees had the opportunity to network with DRM team members and senior executives.

Pro Landscaping, Inc. – a full-service provider of landscaping installation and maintenance services to homeowners associations, golf courses and private residences – served as the tournament’s title sponsor. In addition, several local vendor partners and businesses donated prizes and services for raffles, contests and a live auction held throughout the day.

“I want to thank all the golfers, sponsors and participants who donate and volunteer their time to make this annual event bigger and better every year,” said Associa Regional Vice President Mark Dodge, CMCA®, AMS®. “Thanks to their hard work and generosity, we are able to continue supporting these very worthy organizations.”

