Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to board member, Morten Opstad – 19 December 2023

At the close of business on 19 December 2023, Morten Opstad, board member of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 21 December 2023:

Mr. Opstad will represent and vote for 178,918,667 shares including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations, or 12,81% of the share capital and votes.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice:

This notice was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 19 December 2023 at 22:00 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.