Questex’s LDI 2023 Unveils the Future of Live Event Design and Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International 2023 (LDI) highlighted unparalleled success as the foremost event within the live events industry, uniting the global entertainment design and technology communities. The 2023 event featured new and enhanced experiences, from three keynotes and an exclusive backstage tour of Las Vegas venues to a custom drone show, Battle of the Busk competition, and a rainbow tunnel walk to the co-located show, Digital Signage Experience. LDI 2023 served as a testament to the thriving future of live events, captivating over 12,000 attendees with an expanded array of activities and activations. Notably, the conference achieved significant milestones by enhancing the LDInnovation Conference with a 68% increase in courses and amplifying the LDInstitute offerings by 16%, fortifying its training programs. Impressively, registrations for conference and training courses surged by 23% compared to last year, marking a substantial growth in attendee engagement and program participation.



LDI 2023 attendees saw groundbreaking innovation, solidifying its reputation as a platform for cutting-edge technology and professional development. Notable highlights from the event encompass:

Three Keynotes: The opening keynote by Laura Frank, Executive Director and Creative Advocate, frame:work, delved into the value of collaborative problem-solving in today’s world of entertainment production. The VIP lunch keynote by Jamie Reilly, General Manager Moment Factory Events & USA, Moment Factory, explored shifting realities of place and how digital enhancement is pushing the boundaries. The closing keynote by Dale Sheehan, Executive Creative Director, Meow Wolf, invited attendees to step into the extraordinary world of unconventional innovation in immersive environments.

Comprehensive Training: 205 renowned industry leaders led 196 hands-on training sessions encompassing a wide array of subjects, from lasers and lighting to projection mapping, audio, media servers, rigging, XLIVE, and new stage management and wellness track.

Work/Life Balance: The Shining-A-Light Wellness Lounge hosted by Behind the Scenes offered healthy lifestyle and work environment sessions, which included daily yoga and mental health sessions, and an alternative Mocktail Hour.

Exclusive Tours: Attendees experienced behind-the-scenes tours of notable venues such as AREA15, Meow Wolf, Resorts World, Enchant Christmas, and Cirque du Soleil Mad Apple, offering an immersive look into the industry's creative landscapes.

Breathtaking Drone Show: SPH Engineering in partnership with Sky Elements wowed everyone with 400 drones painting the Vegas sky with a trophy and welcome to Las Vegas sign. Drones created a QR code in the moonlit sky, guiding viewers to a page displaying the winning projects of the International Drone Show Competition.

Fierce Battle of the Busk Competition: Four teams of two light jockeys and two video jockeys each were provided two days of intensive training by mentors from Sovereign Candle Collective, 4Wall Entertainment, Volvox Labs, and Pixera, demonstrating their training, knowledge, and skill at the final competition on day three. LDI attendees witnessed the ultimate showdown between teams of lighting and video jockeys as they competed in the Battle of the Busk; winners were chosen based on popular vote.

Celebrating Excellence: Noteworthy recognitions included the fifth annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships, the Sustainability Award, and the 33rd annual LDI Booth & Best Debuting Product Awards.

Empowering Future Talent: The Foster the Future Program engaged 161 students and young professionals, fostering diversity and growth through scholarships and development programs.

Expo Hall Excitement: 279 exhibitors unveiled cutting-edge technologies, providing live demos and the opportunity for face-to-face discussions about the groundbreaking gear they debuted exclusively to LDI attendees.

Bridging the Digital Signage Experience (DSE): LDI attendees were able to walk through a rainbow tunnel that led to the co-located DSE show, which offered shared experiences, featuring visual display solutions, entertainment production technology, and experiential activations and events.

Networking Opportunities: Various co-located events and the new ConNEXTions Café facilitated invaluable networking, allowing attendees to forge new connections and engage in industry discourse across multiple forums.



LDI show director Jessi Cybulski expressed her gratitude, stating, "Completing the 2023 show makes me proud of the LDI community. So many people showed up in ways we haven’t seen since before the pandemic, if ever before. Buyers and sellers, mentors and mentees, attendees and exhibitors, students and trainers, friends and colleagues. What we saw was people coming together and collaborating. The business of live events and the fast-changing industry were being discussed and considered at every turn.



Our LDInnovation League saw new initiatives and innovations come to life with Foster the Future Career Day, Backstage Las Vegas Tour, Battle of the Busk, ConNextions Café, Lasers, Drones, hands-on training, and so much more. Packed with knowledge and positivity, the show was truly amazing. From the entire LDI team, we thank everyone for their contributions for a successful LDI.”

“This year’s LDI was a landmark event for us,” adds Marian Sandberg, VP and market leader for LDI, Live Design, and DSE. “We saw incredible support from our exhibitors and attendees, showing that LDI is on a major growth path for 2024 and beyond, especially seeing record numbers of attendees interested in conference and training sessions. Our re-sign for next year has also been a resounding success, with the show floor more than half booked onsite, showing a high-level of confidence in our ability to bring qualified buyers and specifiers to exhibitors and sponsors. We are so grateful to our customers for their support and look forward to next year.”

For more information and a detailed list of award winners, visit https://www.livedesignonline.com/news/ldi-2023.

LDI will take place Sunday through Tuesday, December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with the conference starting December 4. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Kelly Tuner, Director of Sales, at kturner@questex.com.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 35 year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh their knowledge and professional training as well as network and be inspired by colleagues and the manufacturers and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/. LDI will take place December 4 – 10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

LDI Media Contact

Sarah Joy Lagunzad

Sr. Marketing Manager

sjlagunzad@questex.com