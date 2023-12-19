Serving Greece and the Republic of Cyprus, Athens-based GLP Values S.A. is the Newest Member Firm to be Selected to Join International Commercial Real Estate Organization, TCN Worldwide

Dallas, TX, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services is delighted to welcome its newest member firm, GLP Values S.A., one of the largest commercial real estate companies in the Greek and European commercial real estate markets. The firm is at the forefront of leading specialized international discussions on timely topics such as distressed investing in non-performing loan markets. GLP Values' Managing Director, George Litsas, brings a wealth of experience, having served as an executive for financial institutions in London and international real estate companies in Greece and abroad.

Recently, Mr. Litsas participated in the "Driving ESG Principles in Debt & Alternative Investing" panel at this year’s DDC Investors Summit in Athens, held on November 16-17, 2023. Additionally, he was honored with an invitation to the 27th Annual Economist Roundtable, where GLP Values played a pivotal role as a primary sponsor. The event featured discussions led by notable figures, including the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and internationally renowned American economist Francis Fukuyama, among others.

"We are excited to welcome GLP Values as a TCN Worldwide member firm in our ever-expanding roster of leading privately-owned commercial real estate firms. We commend them on leading the way in breakthrough discussions on alternate investing strategies with respect to Economic, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations at an international level,” says Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services. "The Greek and European markets stand to greatly benefit from the powerful thought leadership of GLP Values’ Managing Director, George Litsas. We could not be more proud of George and his team for representing TCN Worldwide and paving the way for seeking innovative investing solutions that create new commercial real estate opportunities in financially strained markets.”



GLP Values was a proud specialist sponsor of the 10th ​​edition of the DDC Investors Summit 2023, where policymakers, government officials, economists and investment advisors discussed unique strategies to tackle debt during challenging market conditions on the global stage.



“GLP Values brings unique perspectives and exceptional solutions to global commercial real estate challenges. Having been established in 2012, we are one of Greece’s most prolific and fastest-growing commercial real estate firms. Our team is thrilled to be joining TCN Worldwide, standing alongside other award-winning commercial real estate thought leaders. TCN Worldwide is one of the largest brokerage organizations in the commercial real estate industry, and our partnership enables us to deliver an expanded array of global real estate solutions to our clients,” says George Litsas, Managing Director at GLP Values.

About GLP Values

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, GLP Values S.A. is dedicated to delivering exceptional real estate solutions that cover the entire property lifecycle.



GLP Values is one of the largest certified companies in the field of property consultancy, valuation, feasibility and market studies, focusing on serving and shaping the agenda of the largest organizations in the Greek and European markets.

The firm offers the following services: Valuation, Agency & Negotiation, Feasibility & Market Studies, Property Management, Technical Inspections, Pre-Insurance Survey & Risk Inspection.



To learn more, visit www.glpvalues.com.

About TCN Worldwide



TCN Worldwide, a consortium of independent commercial real estate firms, provides complete integrated real estate solutions locally and internationally. Established in 1989, TCN Worldwide stands as a prominent figure in the commercial real estate industry, ranking among its largest service providers. As an alliance of premier independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides comprehensive integrated solutions across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

With an expansive array of real estate services and an unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations, TCN Worldwide member firms represent approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across 70+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.



For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.





