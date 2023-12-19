CooperCompanies Sets Annual Meeting And Stockholder Record Dates

SAN RAMON, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cooper Companies (Nasdaq: COO) announced today that it will hold its next annual meeting of stockholders on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2024, will be eligible to vote on matters presented in the Company's proxy statement, including electing its slate of directors.



About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO) is a leading global medical device company focused on improving lives one person at a time. The Company operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, improving the vision of millions of people every day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women’s health company dedicated to assisting women, babies and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies (“Cooper”) has a workforce of more than 15,000 with products sold in over 130 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com



