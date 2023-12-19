NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Boidman, Head of the Global Media Group at Solomon Partners, an investment advisory firm, has released his second book, Digital Sign Language: How to Thrive in the New Era of Pro AV and Out of Home Media. The book explores tech transformation in media, including Professional Audio Visual (Pro AV), on-premise and in-store media. It provides a comprehensive guide for the Pro AV hardware and software sectors, as well as marketers, media owners, and investors who want to comprehend and capitalize on the rapidly evolving and highly profitable Pro AV and Digital Out of Home (DOOH) media industries.



Digital Sign Language offers an in-depth perspective on the current and future trends of Pro AV and DOOH media, which includes digital billboards, screens, kiosks, and other interactive devices that deliver targeted and engaging audio and visual messages to consumers in public spaces. Boidman draws on his extensive M&A and industry experience and expertise, as well as interviews with leading industry experts.

The book also explores the challenges and opportunities the Pro AV and DOOH media sectors each face in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated the adoption of digital communication and increased the demand for Pro AV. Boidman argues that DOOH media is not only resilient, but also poised for growth and innovation, as it leverages the power of data, creativity, and technology to deliver personalized and immersive experiences to consumers.

“Digital Sign Language is a must-read for anyone who wants to learn how to thrive in the new era of Pro AV and Out of Home media,” Boidman said. “DOOH media is not just a medium, but a language that can communicate with consumers in ways that no other medium can. This book will teach you how to speak this language and use it to achieve your marketing and business goals.”

The 88-page book, which has already been endorsed by more than a dozen leading executives and professionals in the Pro AV and OOH Media sectors, is available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble and other booksellers.

About the Author

Mark Boidman is a Partner and Head of the Global Media Group at Solomon Partners, an investment advisory firm, where he specializes in media, technology and entertainment, including Professional Audio Visual and Out of Home media. He has over 20 years of experience in the media industry, advising clients on mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, strategic partnerships, and valuation. He is also a frequent speaker and writer on the topics of advertising, DOOH media, digital transformation, and consumer behavior. His debut book: Times Square Everywhere: The Next Wave in the Fast-Changing Media Landscape explores the growing role of Out of Home media, focusing more heavily on OOH for media owners and advertisers. His new book also covers Pro AV and the hardware and software companies that provide the technology to serve media owners.

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients in more than 15 sectors on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit solomonpartners.com.

