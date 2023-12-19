WSP Named to 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

MONTREAL, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has earned placement on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for the first time. This industry standard recognizes the top 20% sustainability performers among the 600 largest companies in the US and Canada based on long-term economic, environmental, and social criteria. WSP's inclusion is a tribute to its dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.

WSP is ranked in the 97th percentile in the Construction & Engineering peer group, based on its score in the Corporate Sustainability Assessment, as of October 27, 2023. This performance highlights WSP’s good practices related to its code of conduct, greenhouse gas emissions, and net zero commitments.

“We are proud to have been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our inclusion is a testament to our continued dedication to enhancing our ESG program, reporting on our performance, and helping clients transition to a more equitable, inclusive, and net-zero world,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP.

For more information on WSP’s commitment to a sustainable future, please consult our 2022 Global ESG Report.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data, and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the largest professional services firms in the world, WSP exists to future-proof our cities and our environment. It provides strategic advisory, engineering, and design services to clients seeking sustainable solutions in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining sectors. Its 67,000 trusted professionals are united by the common purpose of creating positive, long-lasting impacts on the communities it serves through a culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusion. In 2022, WSP reported $11.9 B (CAD) in revenue. The Corporation’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WSP).

