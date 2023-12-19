Vibes Snacks Launches Tasty Fruit Treats

New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibes is the next-generation snack brand redefining feeling good that will not only shake up the snacks & sweets world but bring communities together like never before.



Vibes Snacks

It’s time to up your snack game. Vibes are the on-the-go delicious, snackable & functional fruity treats that give you more! Each flavor contains key nutritional ingredients that are better for your mind, body & soul. Let your vibe choose your flavor. Gluten-free, vegan & with only 1g of sugar, snack guilt-free while satisfying your sweet cravings.

Vibes is more than a snack, it’s a lifestyle. Born in Venice Beach, we embrace our Southern California surf, skate & street culture with an environmentally friendly message & movement. And all are invited.

Quotes from the Founders:

"Growing up, I wanted to be into gummy bears but they just didn't seem to do it for me. My experience was always the same, never quite satisfied after eating a handful. So I decided to create a fruity snack with not only bold flavors and just the right consistency but containing additional ingredients good for your mind, body, and soul. With my love for sea turtles, I set out to support all the great work of the Hawaii Wildlife Fund with Vibes."

– Jonathan

“I live in Venice and have two sons, and I still Skateboard! Any and all of these feed into our Vibes ethos. Sunshine, Skate and Surf culture, family, fun, community and love! We've rebuilt traditional candy without the traditional fats, sugars, and additives! To add, we have worked very hard to make sure the flavor tastes exactly as you would hope! The idea is guilt-free snacking not just for my kids, but for me as well!”

– Luke

“Vibes really resonates with the younger generation, not only is it cool, but it offers so many nutritional benefits. My daughter takes it to college as a snack in between classes. For me, Vibes is my go to snack after outdoor activities like paddleboarding and hiking."

– Reggie

Try Vibes flavors Cherry Force Field or Strawberry Glow today!

