Stephen Skokos Named as Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor for Second Consecutive Year

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Investment Services announced today that Stephen Skokos has been selected as one of Forbes “Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors” in Utah for the second consecutive year. Skokos is a wealth advisor servicing the St. George and Cedar City, Utah areas and has been with Mountain America Investment Services since 2008. Stephen is a Certified Financial Planner and services more than $150 million in brokerage and advisor assets through LPL Financial.*



The award recognizes financial advisors who are under the age of 40. In the wealth management industry, the average age of an advisor is 56 and 1 in 5 advisors is 65 or over, with about 20% of the workforce indicating they are five years or less away from retirement.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“Stephen is a remarkable wealth advisor who has consistently delivered excellent results for our credit union members,” said Chad Waddoups, vice president of wealth management at Mountain America Investment Services, located at Mountain America Credit Union. “He is a visionary in his field and an inspiration for the next generation of wealth advisors. I am honored to congratulate him on this prestigious award, which he has earned for the second year in a row.”

Skokos holds a master’s degree in finance from West Texas A&M University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Utah. Having lived in China he is proficient in Mandarin Chinese. Before joining Mountain America Investment Services, he worked as a consultant for the U.S. Commerce Department in Shanghai, China, where he promoted American interests abroad.

“I’m honored and humbled to be selected for the second consecutive year by Forbes as a Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor in the state of Utah, alongside a remarkable group of peers,” Skokos said. “People are at the heart of what we do. It’s a privilege to help members define and evaluate their complete financial picture and assist in helping them achieve their financial dreams! I look forward to continuing to provide the best service and financial advice to support my clients through unprecedented times.”

Each advisor in the Forbes list was selected by SHOOK Research and chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, including in-person interviews; industry experience; compliance records; revenue trends; assets under management; and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices.

For more information about Mountain America Investment, click here.

About Mountain America Investment Services

Mountain America Investment Services provides comprehensive, long-term wealth planning services to help credit union members work toward their goals. We specialize in offering support for personal investments, tax strategies, retirement, and estate planning. We provide investment services through LPL Financial at locations across the Intermountain West. Our team of experienced advisors is here to guide you along your journey. To learn more or set up a virtual meeting or in-person meeting at any Mountain America Credit Union branch, visit macu.com/investments .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA / SIPC ). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Investment Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Mountain America Investment Services, and may also be employees of Mountain America Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Mountain America Credit Union or Mountain America Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:





Not Insured by NCUA or Any

Other Government Agency Not Credit Union

Guaranteed Not Credit Union

Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value

*Asset figure as of December 19, 2023

**As of December 14, 2023, as reported by Financial Planning magazine, 1996-2023, based on total revenue.

LPL Financial and Mountain America Credit Union are not affiliated entities.

Contact:

Spencer Carver

scarver@macu.com

publicrelations@macu.com