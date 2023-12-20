Midwest Real Estate Data Signs Partnership with Quincy Association of REALTORS®

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services (MLS), announced the addition of the Quincy Association of REALTORS® as an association partner.

Quincy joins 15 other REALTOR® associations throughout Illinois which contract with MRED to provide cutting-edge MLS and real estate-related services. This partnership adds Quincy’s more than 100 agents to nearly 50,000 real estate professionals who rely on MRED and its extensive suite of tools.

“The services that MRED provides will directly benefit Quincy members and help them compete in today’s market,” said Quincy Association Executive Jay Walton. “We are thrilled to partner together so that our agents and brokerages can best serve their clients.”

Quincy covers more than 64,000 residents across more than 30,000 housing units in Adams County, Illinois. Quincy will be among the first associations to take advantage of MRED’s new front end of choice option, as the MLS announced in August that it is adding Black Knight’s Paragon Connect as an MLS platform in addition to dynaConnections’ connectMLS.

“MRED jumped at the chance to provide Quincy and its wonderful membership with our diverse array of products and services,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “We aim to provide the same level of outstanding service to Quincy that we do all of our associations. MRED marries the perks of our broad reach with customized solutions for the benefit of our associations and their brokerages.”

Staff for MRED and Quincy have already begun working together toward a launch. Additional benefits MRED will be bringing to Quincy’s members include products like InfoSparks, Realist, Remine, Cloud CMA, TrustFunds, and an award-winning Help Desk.

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC, (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,300 offices. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

About Quincy

The Quincy Association of REALTORS® is THE LOCAL VOICE for real estate since 1921. We promote and protect private property rights and the right to own, use, and transfer real property. We advocate professional and ethical service to the public and members. We provide the resources for members to succeed. Our vision is to be the prominent LOCAL REAL ESTATE ORGANIZATION that provides outstanding value and exceptional service to our members and community, while expecting the highest level of professionalism and integrity.