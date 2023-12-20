ROBLOX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Roblox Corporation - RBLX

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until January 26, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between March 10, 2021 and February 15, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



Get Help

Roblox investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-rblx/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Roblox and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (ii) these inadequate controls enabled younger users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized purchases; (iii) a material portion of the Company’s bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized purchases; (iv) the Company’s planned rollout of enhanced parental controls would negatively impact Q4 2021 and 2022 bookings; and (v) based on the foregoing, the Company’s bookings and revenue growth were unsustainable throughout the Class Period.

The case is DeKalb County Pension Fund v. Roblox Corporation, et al., 23-cv-10347.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.