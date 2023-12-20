Global Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size Worth USD 786.9 Million by 2026 | Latest Report By Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated forklift trucks market is likely to gain momentum from the rising implementation of Industry 4.0. It consists of the integration of physical and cyber systems, internet of systems, and internet of things (IoT). It is further aiding in the enhancement of the complete production process that is upsurging productivity and enabling persistent manufacturing. Apart from that, it is reducing waste generation owing to the flow of information and connected data. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Automated Forklift Trucks Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Type (Pallet Mover, Counterbalance, Outrigger, and Reach Truck), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further mentions that the automated forklift trucks market size stood at USD 416.7 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 786.9 million by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 8.3% 2026 Value Projection USD 786.9 million Base Year 2018 Automated Forklift Trucks Market Share in 2018 USD 416.7 million Historical Data for 2015 to 2018 No. of Pages 100 Segments covered By Type and Region Automated Forklift Trucks Market Growth Drivers Increasing E-commerce Industry & its Impact on SME’s to Drive Growth Enhancements in Material Handling Process to Augment Growth

Rising Adoption in Several Industries to Drive Pallet Mover Segment

In terms of type, the market is segregated into reach truck, pallet mover, outrigger, and counterbalance. Out of these, the counterbalance segment is expected to procure the highest share in the coming years backed by its ability to deliver better storage capacity, control, and stability. Also, these trucks are offered in a wide range of features by several companies.

The pallet mover segment generated 28.5% automated forklift trucks market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to their rising adoption in various applications in industries, such as distribution, warehouse, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics, e-commerce, consumer goods, food and beverage, and automotive. They are mainly utilized for operations, namely, storage, shipping, loading and unloading. These are also cheaper than the counterbalance trucks.

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2019 : Linde Material Handling EMEA signed an agreement with Panattoni Europe for building a new manufacturing facility in Poland. It is anticipated to be done by the end of 2021.

: Linde Material Handling EMEA signed an agreement with Panattoni Europe for building a new manufacturing facility in Poland. It is anticipated to be done by the end of 2021. April 2019: Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. successfully bought Pon Material Handling NA, Inc. to continue its material handling services in nine operational states that are under the latter.

Browse Complete Report Details: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automated-forklift-trucks-market-102617

Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of all the companies operating in the automated forklift trucks market. They are as follows:

Seegrid Corporation

JBT

KION GROUP AG

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION

E&K Automation GmbH

Crown Equipment Corporation

Dematic

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Kollmorgen

Other key market players

Drivers & Restraints-

Expansion of E-commerce Industry to Boost Growth

Owing to the rising adoption of smartphones and internet service, the e-commerce industry across the globe is flourishing. It is, in turn, causing a rise in the unmatched demand for products. Hence, it is aiding in improving the performance of the fulfilment and distribution operations. Additionally, consumer demand is directly affecting the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) as the agency is striving to push its production cycle backed by the rising manufacturing capacity. It is causing a surge in the flow of materials, thereby propelling the automated forklift trucks market growth in the coming years. However, high initial cost related to the product may hamper growth.

Regional Analysis-

Presence of Well-established Manufacturing Industry to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Based on region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific held USD 150.3 million in terms of automated forklift trucks market revenue in 2018. The high concentration of manufacturing industries is one of the major contributors to the growth. Also, the increasing demand for products from the consumers would boost growth.

In North America, key enterprises are engaging in the development and installation of state-of-the-art technologies to create products that would not only offer risk-free operations, but also flexibility. Europe, on the other hand, is expected to be in the second position on account of the increasing initiatives by reputed companies to improve their promotional strategies by participating constantly in exhibitions and seminars.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Aim to Strengthen Position by Signing New Agreements or Purchasing Other Organizations

The market includes enterprises of small, medium, and big sizes. They are working tirelessly to gain a competitive edge and strengthen their positions. Thus, they are either signing new agreements or are purchasing other local players.

