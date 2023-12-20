Aviation Fuel Market Size, Share, Value and Industry Trends Analysis Outlook Report [2029]

Pune, India, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Fuel Market Size

The global aviation fuel market size was valued at USD 177.32 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 351.85 billion in 2022 to USD 654.79 billion by 2029, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of alternative fuels and increasing awareness regarding the fuel's combustion quality and energy content are expected to foster market progress. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Aviation Fuel Market, 2022-2029.”



Global Aviation Fuel Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 9.3% Aviation Fuel Market Size 2029 Value Projection USD 654.79 billion Base Year 2021 Aviation Fuel Market Size Size in 2021 USD 177.32 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 221 Segments covered By Fuel Type, End-user, and Region Aviation Fuel Market Growth Drivers Increased Sports Tourism and North America’s Dominance in Commercial Airlines to Boost Aviation Fuel Demand





Aviation Fuel Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Sports Tourism to Propel Market Progress

Aviation fuel is used in airplanes, and all fuel types associated with it are by-products of crude oil. Increasing sports tourism activities is expected to enhance the adoption of aviation fuel. Furthermore, rising cricket tournaments result in increased travel activities, facilitating fuel adoption. Moreover, the rising adoption of aircraft fuel from the U.S. may bolster aviation fuel’s demand. For example, as per the information collected by the Airports Council International (ACI) World, eight of 10 airports in the U.S. account for heavy passenger traffic. In addition, increasing tourism in the Middle East & Africa is expected to foster the demand for fuel. For example, as per the International Trade Administration U.S. Department of Commerce, Saudi Arabia may welcome nearly 100 million visitors annually by 2030. These factors may drive the aviation fuel market growth.

However, high cost associated with aircraft fuels is likely to hinder market progress.

COVID-19 Impact:

Restrictions on Travel Hampered Market Progress During the Pandemic

This market was negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to restrictions on travel. Reduced passenger visits hampered the demand for air travel, thereby negatively affecting this industry’s progress. Furthermore, restrictions on mining activities resulted in a lack of supply and fuel price fluctuations. However, relaxations of restrictions and the recommencement of activities after the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed manufacturers to elevate their activities. Moreover, the recommencement of aerial travel and transport activities has fostered the demand for fuel. These factors are likely to fuel the industry’s progress after the pandemic.





Aviation Fuel Market Segmentation:



Jet Fuel Segment to Dominate Market Share Owing to Rising Adoption in Commercial Airlines

By fuel type, the market is segmented into jet fuel (aviation turbine fuel), aviation gas, and bio jet fuel. The jet fuel (aviation turbine fuel) segment is expected to dominate due to its rising adoption from commercial airlines.

Commercial Segment to Lead Backed by Increasing Traffic in Developing Regions

As per end-user, the market is categorized into commercial, private, and military. The commercial segment is expected to lead due to rising air traffic in developing regions and the rapid development of commercial airlines.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Aviation Fuel Market Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Aviation Fuel Market Regional Insights:



Presence of Numerous Developing Countries May Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the aviation fuel market share due to the presence of numerous developing countries. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 63.94 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, transport and travel relaxations have allowed this industry to develop in the region, thereby fostering the market growth.

In North America, rising air traffic is expected to fuel the product demand. For example, as per the International Air Transport Association’s information, North American airlines witnessed a spike of 203.4% in May 2022 compared to 2021. These factors facilitated market growth in the region.

Aviation Fuel Market Competitive Landscape:

Major Players Acquire Stakes of Companies to Enhance their Offerings

The prominent companies operating in the market acquire stakes of companies to improve their product offerings. For example, ExxonMobil acquired 49.9% stakes in Biojet AS in January 2022. This strategy may enable ExxonMobil to convert timber construction and forest waste to lower quality and reduce emissions. It may boost the company’s offerings and elevate its brand image. Furthermore, numerous companies deploy mergers, acquisitions, product launches, research & development, and industrial automation to enhance their market position.

Aviation Fuel Industry Development:

June 2021- Vitol Aviation and Neste helped Heathrow to become the first airport to deploy sustainable aviation fuels with the help of Vitol Aviation’s expertise in kerosene handling and Neste’s market-leading SAF production capabilities.

Top Aviation Fuel Companies Analzyed:

Vitol (Switzerland)

Exxon Mobil (U.S.)

Chevron Corporation (U.S.)

Shell Plc (U.K.)

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India)

TotalEnergies SE (France)

BP Plc (U.K.)

Valero Energy Corporation (U.S.)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (U.S.)

World Fuel Services Corporation (U.S.)

Essar Oil (UK) Limited (U.K.)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (India)

Rosneft Deutschland GmbH (Germany)

LUKOIL (Russia)

China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corporation Ltd. (Singapore)

Viva Energy Group (Australia)

Q8Aviation (U.K.)

PT Pertamina (Persero) (Indonesia)

ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company) Distribution (United Arab Emirates)

Neste (Finland)





Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions & Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Insight on Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Aviation Fuel Market

Global Aviation Fuel Tier 1 Airport Suppliers, By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Global Aviation Fuel Market (USD Billion, Thousand Tonnes) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fuel Type Jet Fuel (Aviation Turbine Fuel) Avgas Bio Jet Fuel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Commercial Private Military Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis Company Market Share Analysis, 2021



Company Profile



Vitol Business Overview Product Application, & Services Recent Developments Financials (Based on Availability)



Continued…

