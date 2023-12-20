System Integration Market to Witness 18.7% CAGR Surge, Aiming for US$ 2,236.6 Billion by 2034 | Fact.MR

Rockville , Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global System Integration Market is estimated to be worth US$ 401.8 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow at an outstanding clip by 18.7% through 2034. The system integration market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 2,236.6 billion by 2034.

Companies in various industries have a growing drive to tie together their hardware and software components. System integration is the solution that is winning over end-users. Through system integration, various enterprises in industries as diverse as IT and oil are coalescing systems to provide for better efficiency.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9238

Key Segments of System Integration Industry Research Report

By Service Type By Enterprise Size By Industry By Region Infrastructure System Integration

Software System Integration SMEs

Large Enterprises BFSI

Retail & CPG

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Others North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



The rapid development of technology is not only facilitating the adoption of system integration in systems but also seeing them get more efficient. Developments like 5G and cloud computing are seeing system integration reach new heights of effectiveness. Advancements in technology are also helping the solution, which otherwise has a reputation for being understandable only to experts, to become more accessible to use.

Governments all over the world are taking the help of system integration. Thus, public use of system integration is augmenting the demand from private institutions and further seeing the market accelerate. Governments are also collaborating with various market players to bring system integration to public institutions.

"Although enterprises on the larger scale make up a significant share of the demand for system integration, the scope of the market is not limited there. Small and medium enterprises are becoming conscious of the benefits of system integration, and there is less pushback regarding cost and the need for the solution. Thus, SMEs represent a significant opportunity for the market." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global system integration market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 18.7% through 2034.

The East Asia system integration market is expected to capture a CAGR of 19.8% through the period from 2024 to 2034.

The system integration industry is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% in Mexico over the forecast period.

The system integration industry in South Korea is expected to rise at a CAGR of 20.7% through 2034.

Based on service type, infrastructure system integration leads the market, with an expected market share of 63.1% in 2024.

Companies Aiming for Partnerships to Take Advantage of Opportunities in the Market

As advancements in hardware and software complement the demand for system integration, technological companies are turning out to be a natural ally to market players. Thus, collaborations with specialized companies are common. Some prominent companies in the market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant, and Fujitsu Limited.

Some of the recent developments in the market are:

In July 2023, a new plant was opened by TT Electronics in Mexicali, Mexico, with system integration as one of the plant's functions.

In March 2023, Samsun SDS Co. opened a new plant in Dongtan, South Korea, focused on developing Samsung's AI capabilities.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9238

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 2,236.6 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 18.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures



The Growing IT Sector and Defense Expenditure Propel Demand for System Integration in South Korea

In 2024, the estimated value of the system integration market in South Korea is US$ 24.5 billion. Projections indicate a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.7% for the forecast period, with the market's value anticipated to reach US$ 160.5 billion by 2034.

To keep pace with technological advancements, IT companies in South Korea are enhancing their infrastructure through the incorporation of system integration. Major multinational corporations such as Samsung and LG are leveraging system integration to expand their capabilities in the South Korean market.

Additionally, the rising defense expenditure is a significant driver for the demand for system integration in the country. South Korea's collaboration with nations like the United States of America on defense projects underscores the role of system integration in integrating partner technologies. As a result, South Korea emerges as a substantial opportunity for the system integration market.

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Electronic Access Control Systems Market : The global electronic access control systems market stands at a value of US$ 14.64 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 32.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Intrusion Detection & Protection Systems Market : The global intrusion detection & protection systems market is estimated at USD 5.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 18.4 Billion by 2032.

Intelligent Transport System Market : The global intelligent transport system market is estimated at US$ 26.47 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a revenue of US$ 53.06 billion by 2032, increasing at a noteworthy CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.