Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 20 December 2023 at 09:00
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC’S FINANCIAL REPORTING AND ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2024
Digitalist Group Plc will publish its Financial Statement bulletin for the period 1 January - 31 December 2023 on Thursday, 29 February 2024.
Digitalist Group’s Financial Statements 2023 will be published and posted on the company's website on Thursday, 28 March 2024.
Digitalist Group Plc will publish its financial information in 2024 as follows:
Business Review 1-3/2024 on Friday, 26 April 2024
Half-year report 1-6/2024 on Friday, 30 August 2024
Business Review 1-9/2024 on Friday, 25 October 2024
Digitalist Group Plc’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 25 April 2024.
Digitalist Group Plc’s Financial Statements will be published in Finnish and English and they are available on group’s website https://digitalist.global immediately after publication.
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For more information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Plc
Magnus Leijonborg, CEO, tel. +46 76 315 8422 magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com
Chairman of the Board Esa Matikainen, tel. +358 40 506 0080, esa.matikainen@digitalistgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global
