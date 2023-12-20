Hydrogen Pipeline Market Estimated to Reach $25.7 billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 16.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hydrogen Pipeline Market is projected to grow from USD 9.1 billion in 2023 to USD 25.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2023 to 2030, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Hydrogen's role as a clean energy carrier aligns with reducing carbon emissions. Simultaneously, the growing interest in hydrogen fuel cells as a clean energy solution fuels demand for reliable hydrogen infrastructure and transportation, driving the expansion of the hydrogen pipeline network and ongoing innovations are expected to drive the growth of the hydrogen pipeline market.

List of Key Players in Hydrogen Pipeline Market:

Cenergy Holdings (Belgium) SoluForce B.V. (The Netherlands) Salzgitter AG (Germany) Gruppo Sarplast S.r.l (Italy) Tenaris (Luxembourg) Hexagon Purus (Norway) Pipelife International GmbH (Austria) Europe Technologies (France) H2 Clipper, Inc. (US) NPROXX (The Netherlands) GF Piping Systems (Switzerland) ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg) Jindal Saw Limited (India) Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Hydrogen Pipeline Market:

Drivers: Global initiatives in decarbonization to reduce impact of climate change Restraints: Risk of accidents and explosions due to high flammability of hydrogen Opportunity: Governments net emission targets leading to enhanced focus on green hydrogen Challenge: High initial cost of construction of hydrogen pipelines

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the fixed pipelines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market from 2023 to 2030. By pipeline structure, plastic & composites are projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market during the forecast period. By region, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment of the hydrogen pipeline market from 2023 to 2030.

Based on by type, the fixed pipeline is projected to be the largest segment during 2023 to 2030. These pipelines consist of a network of permanently installed pipes in the ground, designed for the long-distance transportation of gases or liquids. Typically composed of steel or plastic and buried underground for protection, fixed pipelines are recognized for their efficiency and cost-effectiveness in transporting substantial fluid volumes over extended distances. With the rising prominence of hydrogen as a clean energy carrier, the use of fixed pipelines gains significance. They play a vital role in efficiently transporting hydrogen from production facilities to diverse end-users, encompassing industrial plants, refineries, and potentially even directly to consumers. This efficiency positions fixed pipelines as a compelling choice for hydrogen transportation, particularly in regions anticipating significant hydrogen demand.

Based on pipeline structure, the metal is projected to be the largest segment during 2023 to 2030. Its significance lies in enabling the secure and effective transportation of hydrogen from production facilities to distribution points and end-users. Metal pipelines play a critical role in establishing hydrogen infrastructure, linking production centers to industries, and refineries. With the growing demand for clean hydrogen, investments done in research and development focus on strengthening the reliability of metal pipelines, are safe and efficient for hydrogen transport.

Based on region, Europe is projected to be the largest region for the Hydrogen pipeline market from 2023 to 2030. The region is at the forefront of adopting green hydrogen for decarbonization, with active investments in hydrogen-related projects and infrastructure, emphasizing extensive pipeline networks. Environmental regulations and sustainability goals drive the demand for clean hydrogen, necessitating a robust pipeline system for transporting hydrogen. Europe has a well-established industrial base in manufacturing, transportation, and energy fuels a substantial demand for hydrogen. Europe has a large and affordable network of pipelines. This network helps in efficiently moving hydrogen from hubs and end-users.

