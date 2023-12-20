Cytovation Announces Appointment of Ellen Lubman, MBA to its Board of Directors

Bergen, Norway, December 20, 2023 – Cytovation ASA, a clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of its first-in-class targeted tumour membrane immunotherapy CyPep-1, today announced the election of Ellen Lubman, MBA, to its Board of Directors.



“We are excited to welcome Ellen, who brings extensive experience and a well-proven track record across business development, finance, and fundraising in biopharma, to Cytovation’s Board,” said Stein Christian Mohn, Chairman of Cytovation. “Her insights and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build our business based on advancing the development of CyPep-1 as an important new treatment for cancer patients.”

“The team at Cytovation is deeply committed to bringing a potentially important new treatment option to a significant number of patients with cancer through a truly differentiated approach targeting aberrant Wnt/β-catenin signalling,” said Ellen Lubman. “I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to help the Company achieve its mission to deliver this novel therapy for a wide range of cancer types, starting with Adrenocortical Carcinoma and expanding into other beta-catenin-driven indications, including Liver and Colorectal Cancer.”

Prior to joining Werewolf Therapeutics as Chief Business Officer and Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications in August 2020, Ms. Lubman served as the Chief Business Officer at Impel NeuroPharma, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company focused on neurological diseases, from October 2018 to July 2020. Prior to Impel, she was the Vice President of External Science & Innovation at Forest Labs, from February 2014 until its acquisition by Actavis plc in July 2014, and served in the same role at Actavis through June 2018 during which time Actavis merged with and renamed itself Allergan plc. Prior to Allergan, Ms. Lubman held numerous executive and leadership roles at Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Celtic Pharma Management, L.P., Robertson Stephens Investment Bank and Abbott Labs. Ms. Lubman has also served on the Board of Directors of Reunion Neuroscience, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company, since June 2021. She also serves as an Advisor to GeneCentric Therapeutics, Inc. where she recently held a role on the Board of Directors, and TMRW.org. Ms. Lubman’s other affiliations include Daedalus Innovation Fund of Weill-Cornell, the Red Door Community, a cancer non-for-profit previously known as Gilda’s Club of NYC, and Executive Women in BIO.

Ms. Lubman earned her MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business with a focus on Global Management, holds a Certificate in Pharmacology from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and a B.A. in Biology from Rutgers College.

About Cytovation

Cytovation ASA is a clinical stage immune-oncology company focused on the development of CyPep-1, a first-in-class immunotherapy.

CyPep-1 has a unique mechanism of action, specifically eliminating cancer cells by targeting the plasma membrane, releasing neo-antigens, and inhibiting the WNT/β-catenin pathway. This dual mode of action promotes an inflammatory microenvironment and induces a tumor-specific immune response by in situ vaccination.

The Company is a spin-off from the University of Bergen (Norway), the city where it is headquartered. For more information, please visit www.cytovation.com.

Contact Information

Cytovation

Federico Grego, Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer: contact@cytovation.com

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Frazer Hall / Mark Swallow: cytovation@medistrava.com