Global Captive Portal Market Size To Exceed USD 3,472.5 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 14.87%

New York, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Captive Portal Market Size is to Grow from USD 856 Million in 2022 to USD 3,472.5 Million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.87% during the projected period.





A captive portal, also known as a web page or login page, is a page that is displayed when a user attempts to connect to a public Wi-Fi network or a restricted network, such as those used in resorts, restaurants, transportation hubs, or organizations. It offers a login or authentication page before granting users access to the internet or network resources. It is a common method for managing and restricting guest network access. Captive portals are used in enclosed spaces like buildings, malls, and campuses. Retailers and hotel businesses are increasingly using them to offer Wi-Fi connectivity to their customers. Businesses can use capture portals to gather vital client information, present personalized offers, and get knowledge for targeted marketing initiatives. There are numerous uses for captive portal technology across numerous sectors. Wi-Fi networks benefit from an additional degree of protection provided by captive portals. Before connecting to the network, users must authenticate themselves in order to prevent unauthorized access and defend against online dangers. Captive portals can be utilized to guarantee compliance with data privacy laws like the CCPA and GDPR. By adopting that technique to obtain client data, businesses can avoid legal problems while simultaneously maintaining consumer privacy.

COVID 19 Impact

The captive portal market was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, public spaces, and institutions have resorted to capital portals as a crucial tool for providing users with important health guidelines and safety information in the aftermath of the global epidemic. The demand for guest Wi-Fi services has decreased due to social isolation policies and travel limitations in the hospitality and travel industries. However, in the post-pandemic environment, the market is prepared for recovery as sectors place a higher priority on improved guest experiences and data-driven insights, coinciding with the changing post-pandemic landscape's demands for seamless connectivity and engagement.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Captive Portal Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Services and Platform), End-use (Coworking Spaces, Shopping Malls & Retail Outlets, Entertainment, ISPs, Travel & Transportation, Hospitality & Leisure), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The services segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period

Based on the offering, the global captive portal market is segmented into services and platforms. Among these, the services segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period. In order to support businesses, experts, professionals, or masters provide services. They consist of support, training, and maintenance services, survey, analysis, and consulting services, as well as network structure, planning, and implementation services. Suppliers provide design and installation services for the reasonably priced, secure, and effective deployment and management of connections across Wi-Fi infrastructures. These services are designed to assist businesses in setting up, maintaining, and improving their captive portals.

The travel and transportation segment is witnessing significant CAGR Growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the global captive portal market is segmented into coworking spaces, shopping malls & retail outlets, entertainment, ISPs, travel and transportation, hospitality & leisure. Among these, the travel and transportation segment is witnessing significant Growth over the forecast period. The high demand for captive portals at airports is a result of various causes. These portals allow travelers to access airport Wi-Fi, browse the web, and obtain necessary information. Additionally, they serve as a channel for communicating critical airport information to visitors, such as flight schedules, gate adjustments, and terminal maps. Additionally, captive portals present a chance for focused marketing campaigns, giving businesses access to captive audiences and thereby increasing revenue or brand awareness.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Rising internet usage in the travel and transportation sector, the retail industry, educational institutions, public venues, business settings, managed service providers, and government organizations are driving factors in the demand for captive portal solutions in the Asia Pacific area. Secure and controlled access to Wi-Fi networks is made possible by captive portals, which also authenticate users, manage network resources, gather customer data, and guarantee compliance. Companies operating in this region will gain from all of these factors. Rapid urbanization in the area is anticipated to encourage the captive portal market's Growth. The adoption of new technologies is very rapid in Asia Pacific.

North America, On the contrary, is expected to Grow the fastest during the forecast period. With an increase in digital transformation projects, businesses are increasingly deploying captive portals to enhance customer contact, gather priceless user data, and provide secure Wi-Fi access. Increased use of captive portals, which prioritize customer interactions and data analytics across industries including hospitality, retail, and healthcare, will contribute to the market’s Growth.

Europe market is expected to register a substantial Growth rate during the forecast period. Europe is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, owing to the abundance of foreign travel destinations and the robust domestic tourism recovery. In the United Kingdom, the tourist and hotel industry is one of the region's most important revenue generators.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global captive portals market are Purple AI, Cisco, Aruba Network, Enea, Boingo, Netgear, Ironwifi, Global Reach, Cloud4Wi, Skyfii, Go zone, Arista Networks, Extreme Networks, and several others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, The AI-driven enterprise portfolio, Juniper Mist Access Assurance, has been improved by Juniper Networks, Inc. The improved service would additionally influence Mist AI and the most recent microservices cloud to deliver a full suite of network access control and policy management functions through the same adaptable and simple framework already consisting of Juniper's wired access, indoor location, wireless access, SD-WAN, and secure client-to-cloud suite.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global captive portal market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Captive Portal Market, Offering Analysis

Services

Platform

Captive Portal Market, End User Analysis

Coworking Spaces

Shopping Malls & Retail Outlets

Entertainment

ISPs

Travel & Transportation

Hospitality & Leisure

Captive Portal Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



