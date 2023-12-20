Night Cream Market Rising at 7.0% CAGR to Reach US$ 1,854.0 Million by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Night Cream Market is estimated to be US$ 1,008.4 million in 2024. The market is projected to evolve at a healthy clip, with a 7.0% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,854.0 million by 2034.

People are grappling with skin issues like aging and wrinkles and recognizing that daytime care may not be enough for their skin, paving the way for night creams to grow in consideration. Night creams are being resorted to as working professionals’ skin takes a heavy toll due to busy schedules.

Key Segments of Night Cream Industry Research Report

By Product Type By Source By Price Range By Sales Channel Moisturizing & Nourishing Creams

Anti-aging Creams

Skin Whitening Creams

Others Natural

Conventional High/Premium

Mid-range/Economy Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Discount Stores

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels



Factors like pollution, wind, and dust also contribute to the worsening of skin health. Night creams provide a gateway for skins to recharge during the night and help them discard the rigors of the day.

“Chemical ingredients have been linked to various sources of skin irritation. Thus, both consumers and manufacturers are leaning toward the use of organic ingredients in night creams. Organic ingredients not only boost skin elasticity but also conform to sustainability values. Thus, the use of natural ingredients is considered the way forward in the industry." says a senior analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global night cream market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% through 2034.

The North America night cream market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2034.

The night cream industry is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% in the United States over the forecast period.

The night cream industry in Mexico is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2034.

Based on product type, anti-aging cream leads the market, with an expected market share of 36.4% in 2024.

Brands Taking Aid of Innovative Marketing Campaigns and Differentiation Strategies to Further the Growth of the Market

Brands in the market are eager to communicate the myriad uses of night cream to consumers to help progress the demand in the market. Vendors are also hoping to make night cream stand out on its own instead of being tied down with other cosmetic products, as the cream is used in an activity not associated with cosmetics, i.e., sleeping.

One way through which companies are spreading the positives of night creams is through social media. Collaborations are being formed with beauty experts across social media platforms to propagate the use of night creams. Celebrities are also roped in for branding and advertising campaigns. Some of the key companies in the market are Solstice Holding, Shiseido Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Clinique Laboratories, CeraVe, Neutrogena, and ELTAMD.

Recent developments in the market are:

In October 2023, Cetaphil launched a new night cream as part of its Healthy Renew Collection.

In July 2023, Revolution’s Miracle Cream collection was bolstered with the addition of a night cream.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 1,854.0 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.0% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 240 Figures



Increased Consumer Focus on Reversing Aging Signs Drives Surge in Demand for Anti-Aging Creams

Anti-aging creams are anticipated to account for 36.4% of the market share by product type in 2024, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% for the forecast period.

The growing obsession among consumers to combat the signs of aging is a key factor fueling the high demand for anti-aging creams. Consumers are actively seeking ways to maintain a youthful appearance, aiming to ensure that their skin reflects a more youthful vitality.

Consequently, anti-aging night creams, designed to address aging indicators such as wrinkles and skin sagging, are gaining significant popularity. Additionally, the aging population in certain regions, such as Japan and Germany, contributes to the overall demand for anti-aging products.

Consumer Preference for E-commerce Platforms Soars Due to a Wide Array of Night Cream Options

The online sales of night creams are surpassing offline channels, with consumers increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms. Online retailers provide a diverse range of night creams that may not be readily available at specialty stores or supermarkets. The online medium also offers consumers the advantage of gaining a comprehensive understanding of the product and ensuring accurate labeling.

To further entice consumers towards online purchases, night cream suppliers are integrating these products into various packages, promotional offers, and discount deals. Consequently, aligning with trends in the cosmetic industry, online retailers are taking the lead in the night cream sales channel segment.

