Financial Calendar 2024

In 2024, the financial results of Latvijas Gāze will be published as follows:

Date  Event
01.03.2024.     Unaudited Condensed Financial Statement for 2023  
19.04.2024. Annual Report 2023 (audited)  
24.05.2024.     Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 3 months of 2024  
30.08.2024.     Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 6 months of 2024  
29.11.2024.     Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 9 months of 2024  

Additional information:

Laima Dudiča
Head of Accounting and Reporting Department
Phone: + (371) 67 369 128
E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv