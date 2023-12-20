Financial Calendar 2024

In 2024, the financial results of Latvijas Gāze will be published as follows:

Date Event 01.03.2024. Unaudited Condensed Financial Statement for 2023 19.04.2024. Annual Report 2023 (audited) 24.05.2024. Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 3 months of 2024 30.08.2024. Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 6 months of 2024 29.11.2024. Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 9 months of 2024

Additional information:

Laima Dudiča

Head of Accounting and Reporting Department

Phone: + (371) 67 369 128

E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv



www.lg.lv