Financial Calendar 2024
In 2024, the financial results of Latvijas Gāze will be published as follows:
|Date
|Event
|01.03.2024.
|Unaudited Condensed Financial Statement for 2023
|19.04.2024.
|Annual Report 2023 (audited)
|24.05.2024.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 3 months of 2024
|30.08.2024.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 6 months of 2024
|29.11.2024.
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statement for 9 months of 2024
