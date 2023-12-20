Global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market Analysis, 2023-2033

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Thermoplastic Market: A Global and Regional Analysis, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive carbon thermoplastic market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a rising emphasis on lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Carbon thermoplastics, reinforced with carbon fibers, offer a unique combination of strength, low weight, and design flexibility. As the automotive sector continues to prioritize fuel efficiency and emission reduction, manufacturers are increasingly turning to carbon thermoplastics to replace traditional metal components. This shift not only helps in achieving weight reduction but also contributes to improved fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance.



Stringent regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions are playing a pivotal role in the growing adoption of automotive carbon thermoplastics. Governments around the world are implementing stricter fuel efficiency standards, pushing automakers to explore innovative materials that contribute to light weighting without compromising safety or structural integrity. Carbon thermoplastics provide an attractive solution by offering a balance between strength and weight, making them a preferred choice for various automotive applications, including body panels, interior components, and structural elements. This trend is particularly evident as the automotive industry transitions towards electric vehicles, where lightweight materials become even more crucial for optimizing battery range and performance.

Some of the leading players in the global automotive carbon thermoplastic market include:

BASF SE

Teijin Ltd.

Cytec Industries, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Exterior

Interior

Chassis

Powertrain and Under the Hood

Others

Segmentation 2: by Resin Type

Polyamide

Polypropylene

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Polyetherimide

Polyether Ether Ketone

Polycarbonate

Others

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

Detailed segmentation based on application and resin type.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Profiling of major players in the automotive carbon thermoplastic market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the main factors driving the demand for global automotive carbon thermoplastic market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the global automotive carbon thermoplastic market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in automotive carbon thermoplastic industry?

What is the futuristic outlook for the automotive carbon thermoplastic industry in terms of growth potential?

Which application, and resin type segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Which region and country is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2023-2033)?

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

2 Applications

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Landscape & Company Profiles

6 Growth Opportunities & Recommendations

7 Research Methodology



Companies Mentioned

Avient Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Complam Material Co. Ltd.

Cytec Industries, Inc.

Ensinger

E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company

Gurit Holding AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Quickstep Holding Limited

SABIC

SGL Group-The Carbon Company

Teijin Ltd.

Tencate

