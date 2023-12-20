Global Oxygen Scavenger Market Report 2023-2028 with Detailed Profiles of Leading Market Participants Arkema, Avient, BASF, Ecolab, Multisorb and Thermax

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oxygen Scavenger Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oxygen scavenger market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2023 through 2028 to reach $3.1 billion. The Asia-Pacific market, sized at $707.4 million in 2022, and is expected to reach $1 billion by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2%. The growth in North America and Europe will be slower, with CAGRs of 5.6% and 3.7%, respectively, from 2023 through 2028, reaching $757.9 million and $1 billion, respectively.

The rate of growth is expected to pick up in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific region, especially China, South Korea, and India, should grow relatively faster throughout the next five years, but the impact on the total market growth rate is not expected to be significant enough to off-balance the slower growth rates in the West.



In terms of industrial GDP values, China and the U.S. are the largest globally. Japan and Germany are ranked third and fourth. The growth of these economies significantly helps the global oxygen scavenger market. The growing consumption of processed food and demand for sustainable food packaging in developing countries further drive the global oxygen scavenger market. Oil economies have a disproportionate dependence on industrial production for their GDPs. Countries such as Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait all have more than 50% of their country's GDP coming from the industrial sector. The revival of the oil economies helps the oxygen scavenger industry, although, on a global basis, the GDPs of these countries have only modest shares of the oxygen scavenger industry. Oil and gas companies generally use oxygen scavenger products in their boiler systems to protect the metal surfaces from corrosion and to reduce oxidation in the systems.



End users of the oxygen scavenger industry are diverse. Food and beverage, chemical, power, paper and pulp, and oil and gas businesses are the bulk users of oxygen scavengers in the global market. Oxygen-scavenging technology is accepted by the FDA, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, and Australian Standard 2070-1999. Recently, oxygen scavenger products have been used to protect historical objects and cultural properties from corrosion.



The metallic oxygen scavenger segment is well concentrated globally, with a limited number of large companies that have grown successfully in the mass manufacture of oxygen scavenger products with economies of scale. Iron, zinc, and sulfite are the key active ingredients used in metallic oxygen scavenger products. These scavengers are designed mainly for food and beverage, chemical, power, paper and pulp, and oil and gas industries. The non-metallic oxygen scavenger segment is more diverse in terms of regional diversity, and the companies are typically smaller in size than the manufacturers of metallic oxygen scavengers.

The report will include details about various types of compositions used in oxygen scavengers, end-use industries for oxygen scavengers, and forms of oxygen scavengers. Estimated values are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. The report contains comprehensive information regarding the oxygen scavenger industry and the users thereof.

The global oxygen scavenger market is segmented into the following categories

Type (metallic oxygen scavenger and non-metallic oxygen scavenger).

Composition (organic and inorganic).

Form (powder, liquid and resin).

End use (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, power, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and chemical).

Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Definition

Regulatory Bodies in Global Oxygen Scavenger Market

Pricing Analysis

Factors Affecting Selection of Oxygen Scavenger

Importance of the Oxygen Scavenger

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Development

Key Highlights

Trends

Development of Oxygen Scavenger Resins for PET Packaging

New Product Innovation and Untapped Market

Chapter 6 Global Oxygen Scavenger Market by Type

Metallic Oxygen Scavengers

Iron

Zinc

Sulfite

Non-metallic Oxygen Scavengers

Hydrazine

DEHA

Chapter 7 Global Oxygen Scavenger Market by Form

Powder

Liquid

Resins

Chapter 8 Global Oxygen Scavenger Market by Composition

Inorganic

Organic

Chapter 9 Global Oxygen Scavenger Market by End-use Industry

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Power

Oil and Gas

Pulp and Paper

Chemical

Chapter 10 Global Oxygen Scavenger Market by Region

Chapter 11 Sustainability in Oxygen Scavenger Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Oxygen Scavenger Industry

ESG Ratings and Metrics: Understanding the Data

ESG Practices in the Oxygen Scavenger Industry

Current Status of ESG in the Oxygen Scavenger Market

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Case Study: Example of Successful ESG Implementation

Investments

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Advancement in Oxygen Scavenger Manufacturing

Chapter 12 Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Importance of Patent Analysis

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Year

Patent Analysis Based on Type

Patent Analysis Based on Company

Chapter 13 M&A and Funding Outlook

Chapter 14 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

Angus Chemical Co.

Arkema

Avient Corp.

BASF SE

Clariant

Eastman Chemical Co.

Ecolab

Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

Multisorb

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Thermax Ltd.

