Global Pump and Dispenser Market Valuation to Total US$ 14,732.1 Million by 2033 Amid Rising Demand for Better Dispensing Systems | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pump & dispenser market value is projected to expand from US$ 9,173.1 million in 2023 to US$ 14,732.1 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, global pump & dispenser demand is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Several factors are expected to stimulate the growth of the pump & dispenser market. These include rising demand for easy and better dispensing systems from cosmetics & personal care, home care, automotive, and other industries.

Pumps and dispensers have emerged as the most economical and efficient solution for home care, cosmetics & personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The rising adoption of pumps and dispensers as a better and more cost-effective dispensing system for liquid cosmetics and personal care items heavily contributes towards market growth.

Increasing requirements for convenient packaging among consumers is another prominent factor expected to drive demand for pumps and dispensers. Apart from this, the lightweight and easy dispensing feature of these packaging solutions helps in using varied contents like viscous & semi-viscous liquids such as creams, lotions, perfumes, and others.

Convenient use and affordable pricing of pumps and dispensers, with the availability of lotion & cream pumps, crimp dispensers, and trigger pumps, will further boost the market. Subsequently, the growing preference for better dispensing systems for cosmetic and personal care products is impacting sales growth.

The rising adoption of pumps and dispensers in the packaging market as a better and more cost-effective dispensing system for liquid cosmetics and personal care items contributes to the market growth. This is attributable to the less expensive production cost of these dispensers, which makes them highly attractive to manufacturers of the above-mentioned products.

Other factors that will drive demand for pumps and dispensers and foster market growth include:

Increasing penetration of e-commerce

Development of innovative printing technology to improve the aesthetic appeal of the product

Growing emphasis on hygiene and easy product availability

Usage of environmentally friendly materials for the production of pumps and dispensers

Introduction of more appealing, sustainable, and convenient pumps and dispensers





Key Takeaways from the Global Pump and Dispenser Market-

The global pump & dispenser industry value is set to total US$ 14,732.1 million in 2033

in 2033 Based on material, the plastic segment is estimated to hold over 83% of the market share in 2023.

of the market share in 2023. By product, the mist spray pump category is poised to register a higher CAGR of 3% through 2033.

through 2033. By end-use, the cosmetics & personal care segment will likely hold 1/3rd of the market share by 2033.

of the market share by 2033. Sales in the United States are poised to expand at 3% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. China is set to register a CAGR of 3% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. Demand in India is anticipated to increase at a 7% CAGR through 2033.





“By focusing on growing their production capacities and market presence, prominent companies in the pump and dispenser market will gain sufficient income. Further, prominent end-users are inclined to implement more attractive and sustainable pumps & dispensers, which are estimated to accelerate market growth in the years to come,” says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Manufacturers to Target Luxury & Premium Packaging for Cosmetics and Perfumes

Pumps and dispensers used in the beauty and personal care industry are mostly made from plastic components that feature a steel spring, which allows the product to be dispensed. Most of the plastic components in the dispensers can be recycled, but the presence of the steel spring in the assembly makes the recycling process difficult. This has generated the demand for mono-material pumps and dispensers, which will make the recycling process easy.

Several companies and brands are coming up with innovative mono-material pumps in the market. Increased focus on sustainability is expected to generate an accelerated demand for mono-material pumps.

Growing concerns over environmental damage have given a boost to the PCR pumps and dispensers. The increased number of regulations imposed by the government and the changing preferences of consumers are leading to increased demand for mono-material pumps.

Who is Winning?

Silgan Holdings Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Rieke Corporation, DARIN CO., Ltd, Richmond Containers CTP Ltd, TAPLAST S.r.l., Frapak Packaging B.V, PKP Plastic Products Inc., UNICOM International Ltd, are few pump & dispenser manufacturers listed in the report. The tier 1 players hold 15% to 20% of the overall pump & dispenser market.

Key companies are concentrating on developing new innovative pumps and dispensers with user-friendly features. They also use strategies like mergers, partnerships, acquisitions, and distribution agreements to solidify their market positions.

Recent developments:

In September 2021, Silgan Holding Inc. acquired Unicep Packaging to expand its precision dosing dispensing capabilities.





Key Companies Profiled

Silgan Holdings Inc. AptarGroup, Inc. Rieke Corporation DARIN CO., Ltd Richmond Containers CTP Ltd TAPLAST S.r.l. Frapak Packaging B.V. PKP Plastic Products Inc. UNICOM International Ltd Weltrade Pty Ltd TYH Container Enterprise Co., Ltd Zhejiang Sun-Rain Industrial Co., Ltd ScopeNEXT Ltd





Global Pump and Dispenser Market Outlook by Category

By Material:

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) HDPE LDPE Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polypropylene (PP) Others

Metal

Glass

By Product:

Trigger Pumps

Lotion & Cream Pumps

Mist Spray Pump

Bottle Top

Crimp Dispenser

Burette

Others



By Application:

Body Lotions

Hand Care Lotions

Reagents

Perfumes & Deodorants

Liquid Soap

Shampoos & Conditioners

Others



By End-use:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Laboratories

Automotive

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Oceania





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

