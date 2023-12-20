ALK – Financial calendar for the 2024 financial year

2024 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF):

11 January 2024: Silent period

8 February 2024: Annual report 2023

14 March 2024 at 4.00 p.m.: Annual General Meeting

to be held at

ALK

Bøge Allé 1

2970 Hørsholm, Denmark



Written requests to have specific business

transacted at the AGM will be included in the

agenda if received by the company on

31 January 2024 at the latest

(may be emailed to investor@alk.net)





to be held at ALK Bøge Allé 1 2970 Hørsholm, Denmark Written requests to have specific business transacted at the AGM will be included in the agenda if received by the company on 31 January 2024 at the latest (may be emailed to investor@alk.net) 5 April 2024: Silent period

3 May 2024: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2024

26 July 2024: Silent period

23 August 2024: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2024

17 October 2024: Silent period

14 November 2024: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2024





ALK-Abelló A/S





For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment