ALK – Financial calendar for the 2024 financial year

2024 financial calendar for ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF):
- 11 January 2024: Silent period
- 8 February 2024: Annual report 2023
- 14 March 2024 at 4.00 p.m.: Annual General Meeting
to be held at
ALK
Bøge Allé 1
2970 Hørsholm, Denmark
Written requests to have specific business
transacted at the AGM will be included in the
agenda if received by the company on
31 January 2024 at the latest
(may be emailed to investor@alk.net)
- 5 April 2024: Silent period
- 3 May 2024: Three-month interim report (Q1) 2024
- 26 July 2024: Silent period
- 23 August 2024: Six-month interim report (Q2) 2024
- 17 October 2024: Silent period
- 14 November 2024: Nine-month interim report (Q3) 2024
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525
Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434
About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,800 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.
