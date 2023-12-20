Inverted Investment Launches INFI Presale on INFI CDEX on 19th December 2023

Szombathely, Hungary, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inverted Investment , an innovator in the Web3 space, has launched its INFI presale. Propelling the financial landscape into the future, the company integrates Web3 digital services with daily life.

Enabling a stable, predictable investment opportunity, the ©SbSe Protocol is at the heart of their innovation. Led by a team of industry experts, Inverted Investment pioneers a new era of decentralized, secure, and transparent trading.

The INFI Presale and a Multichain Trading Platform

Inverted Investment operates with the support of INFI holders. It spearheads 13 ground-breaking projects, with INFI CDEX being the pioneer. This revolutionary digital trading platform represents all 13 ventures. INFI holders essentially hold a fraction of Inverted Investment.

INFI CDEX, powered by the ©SbSe Protocol, is a dependable, clear, and decentralized digital multichain trading platform. It also represents the foundation of the ecosystem controlled by the ©SbSe Protocol. INFI holders can earn 60% of Inverted Investment's monthly profits. These profits comprise 50% USDT and 10% Bitcoin, delivered consistently monthly.

One of the appealing features of INFI CDEX is its opportunity for other projects to list without any charge. This gives these projects a means to earn USDT passive income for their communities thanks to the ©SbSe Protocol.

CDEX gives users full control over their traded cryptocurrencies. It acts as a middle ground between a CEX and a DEX. Coins remain in the user's wallet, not the exchange's wallet, enhancing security and protecting against fraud.

Safety is paramount for Inverted Investment, and they strive to offer a secure trading environment. Advanced cybersecurity measures protect INFI CDEX.

The organization actively manages liquidity and swiftly intervenes in any fraudulent or scam scenarios. The ©SbSe PFP offers transparent insight into Inverted Investment's profit, benefiting INFI holders. They also offer a web3-based wallet.

Inverted Investment plans to launch INFI CDEX on the Polygon network, with future migration to the INFI network in 2024.

The Pioneering ©SbSe Protocol

At the core of this project, the proprietary ©SbSe Protocol represents a self-builder smart ecosystem. This protocol connects the digital world with various industries, including food and beverage, real estate, leisure, business, export, and pharmaceuticals.

The main goal is to transform ©SbSe into a cost-efficient, energy-saving system that generates financial incentives for clients and consumers. In order to achieve this vision, a team of experienced professionals is working to implement and advance the INFI network.

About Inverted Investment

Inverted Investment is an entity guided by a cohort of INFI holders, managing 13 trailblazing projects. Their flagship venture, INFI CDEX, is a cutting-edge, stable, decentralized digital trading platform. The unique ©SbSe Protocol, launched by Inverted Investment, bridges the digital and various sectors, including food, trade, and real estate.

Their prime goal is the execution of the ©SbSe Protocol within an energy-efficient and cost-effective WEB3-based payment structure. This revolutionary system focuses on waste reduction and financial benefits for customers and businesses. It operates within the secure and self-governing INFI network.

The vigorous team, possessing wide-ranging expertise, leads Inverted Investment. The team includes Eva Meggyesi, heading growth, and Odon Oszkar Horvath, the CEO and the mind behind the ©SbSe Protocol.

Sven Schoenwald, the accomplished COO, contributes significantly from Germany. Geza Fekete, the Head of Expansion, brings an extensive financial acumen from Austria. Leading Global Marketing, Ernest Ervin operates from the bustling Seattle, USA.

The project's website is at everyone's disposal for more information about Inverted Investment and its INFI presale. Moreover, the team's social media pages (listed below) provide regular updates, the latest news, and insights on the project's development.

