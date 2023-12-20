Scleral Lens Market Size to Surpass US$ 11.92 billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global Scleral Lens Market is expected to clock US$ 321.4 million by 2031 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The global Scleral Lens Market is experiencing a robust surge, driven by advancements in eyecare technology and the growing demand for innovative solutions to address a spectrum of visual challenges. This press release delves into the key trends, developments, and the transformative impact of scleral lenses on the eyecare landscape.



Scleral Lens Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 220.0 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 321.4 million CAGR 4.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Overview:

Scleral lenses, large-diameter contact lenses that vault over the cornea and rest on the sclera, have emerged as a transformative solution for individuals with various ocular conditions. The Scleral Lens Market is witnessing remarkable growth as these lenses offer unparalleled comfort, visual acuity, and therapeutic benefits.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

Expanding Applications in Ocular Disorders: Scleral lenses are gaining prominence in managing ocular disorders such as keratoconus, irregular astigmatism, and ocular surface diseases. Their ability to provide a smooth optical surface and a reservoir of fluid between the lens and cornea contributes to improved vision and comfort. Technological Innovations in Lens Design: Ongoing advancements in lens design, including the use of advanced materials and customization options, enhance the comfort and performance of scleral lenses. These innovations cater to the unique needs of individual patients, fostering a more personalized approach to eyecare. Therapeutic Benefits for Dry Eye Syndrome: Scleral lenses are proving to be a therapeutic solution for individuals suffering from severe dry eye syndrome. The lenses create a protective reservoir of fluid that lubricates the ocular surface, providing relief and improved visual comfort. Enhanced Comfort and Long-Term Wear: The design and material advancements in scleral lenses contribute to extended wear times without compromising comfort. This characteristic is particularly beneficial for individuals with specific eye conditions that necessitate prolonged lens wear.

Innovations Shaping the Scleral Lens Market:

Customization through Digital Imaging: Digital imaging technologies enable practitioners to capture detailed maps of the ocular surface, allowing for the customization of scleral lenses based on the individual anatomy of the eye. This precise fitting enhances comfort and optical performance. Materials with Oxygen Permeability: The development of materials with high oxygen permeability ensures optimal corneal health and minimizes the risk of complications associated with long-term lens wear. These breathable materials contribute to the success and acceptance of scleral lenses. Hybrid Lens Technologies: Hybrid lens designs that combine the benefits of rigid and soft materials offer a unique solution for specific visual conditions. These hybrid lenses provide the comfort of soft lenses with the optical clarity of rigid lenses. Integration of Smart Technologies: The integration of smart technologies, such as sensors for monitoring ocular health and the release of therapeutic agents, is an emerging trend. These innovations hold the potential to revolutionize how practitioners monitor and manage various eye conditions.

Benefits of Scleral Lenses:

Improved Visual Acuity: Scleral lenses provide enhanced visual acuity, especially for individuals with irregular corneal shapes or refractive errors that cannot be adequately corrected with traditional lenses. The larger lens diameter offers a stable optical surface. Comfort for Dry Eye Management: The fluid reservoir created by scleral lenses provides continuous moisture to the ocular surface, making them an effective therapeutic option for managing dry eye syndrome and related discomfort. Stable Vision for Keratoconus Patients: Individuals with keratoconus, a condition characterized by a thinning and bulging cornea, benefit from the stability and optical correction provided by scleral lenses. The lenses vault over the irregular corneal surface, creating a smooth refractive interface. Reduced Lens Discomfort: The larger diameter of scleral lenses minimizes lens movement and reduces the likelihood of discomfort associated with lens interaction with the sensitive corneal surface.

Challenges and Opportunities:

Cost and Accessibility: The cost of scleral lenses and accessibility to fitting expertise remain challenges. Opportunities lie in addressing cost considerations through insurance coverage and expanding the availability of skilled practitioners. Educational Initiatives for Practitioners: Training and education for eyecare practitioners on the fitting and customization of scleral lenses are essential. Opportunities exist for collaborative efforts between industry stakeholders and professional organizations to enhance practitioner proficiency. Integration with Telehealth Services: The integration of scleral lens services with telehealth platforms presents an opportunity to expand access to specialized eyecare services, particularly in remote or underserved areas.

Future Outlook:

The Scleral Lens Market is poised for continued expansion as technological innovations, customization options, and a deeper understanding of ocular conditions drive advancements. Scleral lenses are becoming a cornerstone in the evolving landscape of eyecare, offering transformative solutions for individuals with diverse visual needs.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities Regulatory Scenario GLOBAL SCLERAL LENS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Mini-Scleral Lenses Large Scleral Lenses GLOBAL SCLERAL LENS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Ocular Surface Disease Irregular Cornea Refractive Error Others GLOBAL SCLERAL LENS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Eye Clinics Others

Conclusion:

Scleral lenses represent a beacon of hope for individuals facing complex visual challenges, providing a comfortable and effective solution that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional contact lenses. As the market continues to evolve, scleral lenses are set to redefine standards in personalized and therapeutic eyecare.

