Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Size to Hit US$ 74.01 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterjet cutting machine market is estimated at US$ 44.58 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at 5.2% CAGR over the next 10 years (2024 to 2034). Increasing investments in the expansion of manufacturing activity and rapid industrialization are set to augment the sales of waterjet cutting machines on a global level through 2034.



Growing automotive manufacturing activity, high demand for precision cutting tech in different industry verticals, and the growing availability of waterjet cutting machines are projected to be key prospects promoting waterjet cutting machine demand. Cohesive manufacturing trends emphasize energy efficiency along with increased precision in different cutting procedures, which is estimated to propel the demand for waterjet cutting machines over the coming years.

Increasing need for engaging form factors, including shapes, holes, and edges, is also contributing to the waterjet cutting machine market growth. This study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, suggests that East Asia is projected to account for a dominant waterjet cutting machine market share by 2034.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 74.01 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.2% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global waterjet cutting machine market is pegged at US$ 44.58 billion in 2024.

Demand for waterjet cutting machines is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to attain a valuation of US$ 74.01 billion by the end of 2034.

Rapid industrialization, increasing demand for precision cutting equipment in different industries, advancements in waterjet cutting technologies, and rising focus on sustainability are key market drivers.

High cost of waterjet cutting machines and lack of skilled technicians to operate them are expected to impede market growth to some extent in the long run.

Waterjet cutting machine demand in Japan is set to increase at 6% CAGR over the next 10 years.

The East Asian region is projected to account for 38.4% share of the global market by 2034.

Waterjet cutting machine sales for two-dimensional cutting applications are projected to reach US$ 35.32 billion by 2034-end.

“Waterjet cutting machine companies should focus on launching affordable and energy-efficient products to strengthen their stance in the global competitive landscape,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Winning Strategy

Waterjet cutting machine manufacturers should invest in the expansion of their product portfolio to meet the various demands of customers as well as gain a competitive advantage over other market players. Waterjet cutting machine companies are also projected to focus on mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to increase their market presence on a global level.

Country-wise Insights

Providers of waterjet cutting machines can increase their market share internationally and outperform rivals by focusing on nations like Germany, Italy, Indonesia, the United States, and India.

What Draws Manufacturers of Waterjet Cutting Machines to the US?

"Waterjet Cutting Machines Are Adopted Rapidly for Energy Conservation"

When compared to traditional cutting machines, waterjet cutting machines are far more energy-efficient and require less power to run. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the United States' manufacturers will adopt a greater number of waterjet cutting machines as a result of their focus on minimising energy usage. The United States is also a lucrative market for manufacturers due to the rapid adoption of cutting-edge waterjet cutting equipment and their growing availability.

Why Do Suppliers of Waterjet Cutting Machines Invest in European Nations?

"Increasing Industry 4.0 Technology Adoption"

As Industry 4.0 gets traction in Europe, automation use in industries throughout the continent is growing at a rapid pace. It is also predicted that the existence of significant automakers in Germany will help future waterjet cutting equipment sales throughout Europe. Other variables that may open up new business prospects for waterjet cutting machine manufacturers in Europe over the next ten years or more are the high demand for precision cutting technology and the growing emphasis on energy conservation.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global waterjet cutting machine market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on pump type (direct drive pumps, intensifier pumps), type (pure, abrasive), pressure range (up to 4,200 bar, more than 4,200 bar), application (one-dimensional cutting, two-dimensional cutting, three-dimensional cutting), and end-use industry (metal fabrication, automotive, ceramics, electronics, paper), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

