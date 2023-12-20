Intravacc launches new website with a wealth of scientific knowledge to elevate vaccine innovation

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intravacc, a globally recognized pioneer and leader in translational vaccinology, today announced the launch of its new website. This digital milestone is designed to showcase Intravacc's pioneering spirit and commitment to driving vaccine innovation on a global scale.



The redesigned website features a user-friendly interface, providing visitors with an immersive experience into Intravacc's world-class expertise, groundbreaking research & development capabilities, and transformative vaccine technologies. It offers a comprehensive overview of Intravacc's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) services, cutting-edge vaccine platforms, and pipeline of promising vaccine candidates. The modern and intuitive design reflects the company's dedication to accessibility and transparency.

Key highlights of the new website:

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc’s CEO, says:

"Our website is a gateway to the world of vaccines, reflecting the innovation and dedication that define Intravacc. It serves as a dynamic hub for information, allowing us to share our progress, insights, and collaborations with the global vaccine community."

Intravacc invites visitors to explore the new website and engage with its interactive features. The site can be accessed at www.intravacc.nl.

About Intravacc



Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven in the Netherlands, is a leading global CDMO for infectious diseases and therapeutic vaccines. As an established independent CDMO with many years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology world-wide for many vaccines including polio, measles, DPT, Hib and influenza. Approximately 30% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc’s know-how and proprietary technology. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including biotech and pharmaceutical companies, governmental agencies and NGOs. With its innovative vaccine platforms OMV-VaccT, Cell-VaccT, Con-VaccT, E.co-VaccT and good manufacturing procedures (GMP) facilities the company is well positioned to address the unmet needs in the vaccine and immune therapy market.

