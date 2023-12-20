GXO Honored as “Logistics Operator of the Year” in Italy

The award, given by Assologistica, recognizes People Care, a collection

TREZZO-SULL’ADDA, Italy, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has received its second consecutive Il Logistico dell’Anno award, a prestigious recognition in the logistics industry that celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations. The 2023 award, presented by Assologistica, an Italian association of logistics companies, recognizes GXO’s outstanding diversity and inclusion efforts.

“We are delighted to receive the ‘Logistics Operator of the Year’ award in the ‘Corporate Social Responsibility’ category from Assologistica,” said Alessandro Renzo, Managing Director - Italy and Switzerland, GXO. “We are a people business and we believe that creating a respectful, diverse and inclusive workplace is integral to being an employer of choice. It is an honor to be recognized for our People Care program, a collection of projects designed to make GXO a more diverse and inclusive place to work.”

Across GXO’s global operations, being an employer of choice is a top priority, both for employees and the communities where they live and work. GXO’s global belonging and inclusion program called "WeBelong," includes multiple initiatives to promote the inclusion and participation of all team members, fostering a workplace open to all.

In Italy, the company promotes diversity, inclusion and belonging through workshops such as “Feel How I Feel,” organized in collaboration with AISM (Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association), and another focused on inclusive communication, which encouraged participants to experiment with various modes of communication. GXO also supports PizzAut, which provides opportunities for young adults with autism to gain dignity and autonomy through work, and other non-profit organizations in Italy. The goal of all these efforts is to create an environment in which all team members can bring their true selves to work, feel able to realize their full potential and have a sense of belonging.

GXO is committed to delivering exceptional results for its customers while pursuing its ESG priorities and enabling its customers to achieve their own sustainability goals.

GXO in Italy and Switzerland

GXO has been operating in Italy and Switzerland for almost 25 years, designing and optimizing logistics for customers in the ecommerce, fashion, retail, pharma, food & beverage and DIY industries. GXO specializes in advanced logistics solutions and services that include warehousing, order preparation, e-fulfilment, co-packing, returns management,​ rework and repair management​ in dedicated- and shared-user facilities. GXO now employs approximately 4,900 team members at almost 45 sites – including around 20 sites for fashion and luxury brands – totaling approximately 1,300,000 square meters, across Italy and Switzerland.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

