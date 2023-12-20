Top-ranked Gamifly brings world’s first Web3 cricket game CricketFly to WEMIX PLAY

SINGAPORE , Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Over 3 million players have joined CricketFly; developer Gamifly is currently the #2 on DappRadar top blockchain game rankings

CricketFly uses futuristic versions of actual players like Shadab Khan, a well-known Pakistani international cricketer and official game ambassador

Features state-of-the-art graphics, rich content, and advanced gameplay mechanics including PvP and Tournament modes





Global Web3 developer Wemade has announced that Singapore-based gaming firm Gamifly will be bringing its CricketFly flagship game to WEMIX PLAY (wemixplay.com), the world’s biggest blockchain gaming platform.



Since launching in September 2022, more than 3 million players have joined CricketFly, the world's first Web3 cricket game.

CricketFly uses futuristic versions of actual players like Shadab Khan, a well-known Pakistani international cricketer who is also the game’s official ambassador.

CricketFly features state-of-the-art graphics, rich content, and advanced gameplay mechanics including PvP and Tournament modes, while its user-friendly interface and intuitive controls ensure that players of all skill levels can enjoy the unique cricket experience without any barriers.



The current #2 on DappRadar’s top blockchain game rankings, CricketFly developer Gamifly joins WEMIX PLAY’s growing global community of partners that includes developers from Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Lithuania, Singapore, Poland, the UAE and the United States.



Since the WEMIX PLAY global blockchain gaming platform was launched in 2022, Wemade has signed more than 130 onboarding deals for Web3 games spanning a wide range of genres and categories.

Besides standard GameFi services like exchange, staking, swap, pool and bridge, WEMIX PLAY offers a marketplace to trade NFTs and a Drops feature for developers to launch new collections.



About Wemade



Part of the first generation of Korean PC online game developers and Korean mobile game developers, Wemade is at the forefront of the next wave of Web3 game developers that are innovating with blockchain technology.

That includes the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet-based WEMIX PLAY blockchain gaming platform, the world’s biggest with millions of users.

It offers a wide range of game genres from card, puzzle, simulation and strategy games; to first-person shooters, battle royale, MOBA, MMORPG, SNG, sports games and more.



Through its Singapore-based WEMIX blockchain subsidiary, Wemade aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem that offers a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services.

Visit https://www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

