Breckenridge Distillery Awarded 96 Points and Receives Double Gold and Gold Recognitions at This Year’s 2023 New York International Spirits Competition

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), the world’s highest distillery and one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S. including winner of World’s Best Blended Whiskey, is proud to announce its latest Double Gold award for Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey and two Gold awards for the Collectors Art Series, Breckenridge XO Cognac Finish and Breckenridge Dark Arts at the New York International Spirits Competition (“NYISC”) landing 96 points out of 100. Additionally, Breckenridge Distillery was named 2023 Colorado Cask Finish Distillery of the Year, adding to the previous four wins for the 2023 Colorado Whiskey Distillery of the Year.

With more than 1,400 submissions from over 39 countries, judges awarded Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey Double Gold, the highest honor at the competition. Double Golds are awarded to “phenomenal products,” and must be a unanimous decision by panelists.





Photo courtesy: Jessie Unruh, Breckenridge Distillery

“Winning 96 points at the New York International Spirits Competition is a tremendous honor for Breckenridge Distillery. It validates the passion and craftsmanship that we pour into every bottle we create,” said Bryan Nolt, founder and CEO of Breckenridge Distillery. “This recognition fuels our commitment to push the boundaries of distilling, constantly innovating and delivering exceptional spirits that resonate with enthusiasts worldwide. We raise our glasses in gratitude to our dedicated team and loyal supporters who have been instrumental in our journey.”

Breckenridge Distillery is more than a distillery that produces award-winning spirits, as it also offers an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at its award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about the highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at the active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskeys as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery's award-winning whiskies and additional core offerings are available nationwide at your favorite retailers of fine spirits across the U.S in all 50 states. The Collectors Art Series is exclusively available at the Breckenridge Distillery in Denver, Colorado, while the Breckenridge Dark Arts is available at select retailers across the country.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 9x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine (2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 3x in 2023) and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, their Breckenridge High Proof won World’s Best Blended Whiskey at the World Whiskies Awards joining Breckenridge Gin named 2021 World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

