Leather Handbags Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 41.3 billion by 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global leather handbags was projected to attain US$ 28.1 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to garner a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. By 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 41.3 billion by 2031.

One of the most popular materials for handbags is leather, which is known for its resilience and durability. Due to its inherent flexibility, leather purses are more resilient and long-lasting.

Leather is a superior material for bags, purses, and other accessories since it does not readily absorb water or chemicals like other materials do. These elements are driving the expansion of the leather handbag industry.

Global Leather Handbags Market: Key Players

The various significant companies dealing with leather handbags recommend product development as a key business strategy. The sector is quite competitive, with many different national and international companies. The following companies are well-known participants in the global leather handbags:

Michael Kors

Tata CLiQ Luxury

Richmond

KERING

HIDESIGN

Burberry Limited

LVMH

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Fossil Group

Jacobs International, LLC

Prada Holding BV

Fendi

Louis Vuitton Malletier

CHANEL

Key Findings of the Market Report

It is projected that consumer fashion consciousness will increase, driving up demand for leather handbags.

People are becoming more conscientious about fashionable accessories as their understanding of fashion has grown.

These purses are seen as a status symbol and a fashion statement.

Particularly when they come from well-known brands, leather purses are connected to status and distinction.

Their sophisticated appearance and visual appeal are expected to boost the market share of leather handbags.

Demand for the product is fueled by attributes including the luxury appearance, flexibility, durability, and elegance of the leather handbags.

In the next few years, there should be plenty of opportunities in the lucrative leather handbag industry due to the growing desire for eco-friendly, cruelty-free leather bags.

Market Trends for Leather Handbags

The market demand for luxury leather handbags is predicted to be significantly impacted by the increase in the number of working women. Women's discretionary income is predicted to improve as a result of their increased employment rates, giving them greater purchasing power and ability to spend money on high-end leather handbags.

The development of the leather handbag market is predicted to benefit from the expansion of the e-commerce sector. Customers now have easier access to a large selection of leather handbags from different companies thanks to e-commerce platforms. Customers may purchase with a great degree of ease when they shop online.

Formal and casual handbags are included in the global leather handbag market segmentation based on type. It is projected that the formal handbag category would hold a significant market share. This is due to the formal and professional look of these purses.

Formal leather purses improve a person's overall appearance in the office. These bags are seen as status symbols.

Market for Leather Handbags: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the leather handbags throughout the region. These are:

It is projected that North America will hold a significant portion of the market due to rising disposable income levels and a trend toward upscale, branded leather handbags. There is a great demand for stylish, high-end leather handbags. The industry is mostly being pushed by the increasing propensity of the customers to buy branded, high-end accessories.

Asia Pacific is expected to develop at a significant rate in the near future due to the increase in the number of working women, according to the leather handbags market projection. A sizable client base and the rising level of life in this area are also aiding growth in the industry.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Louis Vuitton The Capucines bag, one of the most recognizable designs of the company, was redesigned on November 3, 2022.

These bags, which bear the name of the Parisian Rue Neuve-des-Capucines, were initially presented in 2013.

Six well-known contemporary artists redesigned this bag. Every bag in this line has its packaging. Burberry One of the most well-known handbag labels, Burberry, introduced virtual bags on the international online marketplace Roblux in July 2022.

Five distinctive handbags with avant-garde styles are available in the limited-edition virtual Lola collection. HIDESIGN The leather handbag company HIDESIGN debuted a line of interchangeable and practical bags on August 11, 2021.

These bags may be used as day bags or as party bags. Three distinct bags may be made out of the bag.

Men's and women's multipurpose wallets and purses are available in the collection.

Global Leather Handbags Market Segmentation

Type

Formal

Casual

Product Type

Shoulder Bags

Satchel Bags

Tote Bags

Sling Bags

Others

Price

Low

Medium

High

Size

Small

Regular

Oversized

Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

