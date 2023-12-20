Global Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market Insights 2024-2029 - Market Expected to Surpass $4 Billion by 2029 with Notable CAGR of 8.74%

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global premature ejaculation therapeutics market was valued at $2.45 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $4.06 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.74%. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of premature ejaculation among men globally.

Key Market Highlights

In 2023, North America and Europe dominated the market with a market share of 43.79% and 25.02%, respectively. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for premature ejaculation (PE) therapeutics in terms of revenue during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 10.56%.

By drug class, the Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) segment was valued at $1,064.41 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $1,759.00 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.73%. The increased recommendation of SSRIs by healthcare professionals is one of the key factors for the growth of the segment worldwide. SSRIs are considered effective drugs for the treatment of premature ejaculation therapeutics market.

By Route of Administration, the oral therapeutics segment was valued at $1,847.37 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $2,975.67 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.27%. The increased recommendation of oral therapeutics by healthcare professionals is one of the key factors for the growth of the segment worldwide. Also, the growing pervasiveness of premature ejaculation and the increasing uptake of generic off-label medications are the key factors enabling the growth of the oral ROA segment.

By age group, the people aged below 45 years segment was valued at $1,519.11 million in 2023 and is expected to reach $2,536.12 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.92%. The rise in the prevalence of premature ejaculation in the younger population is the major factor contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.

Plethora Solutions, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK plc, and the Menarini group are some leading players currently dominating the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market. The major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to enter the premature ejaculation therapeutics market and access commercially launched products.

This report offers market size & forecast data for the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market. The revenue generated from the sale of drugs, including off-label products, is included in the report. his report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market, including the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.



The study considers a detailed scenario of the present global premature ejaculation therapeutics market and its market dynamics for 2024?2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

