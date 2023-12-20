Transportation Fuel Market Size [2023-2030] | Industry Share, Growth, Statistics And Trends Analysis Forecast Report

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing transportation services are aiding the expansion of the global transportation fuel market . This information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Transportation Fuel Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Fuel (Gasoline, Diesel, Biofuels, and others), By End User (Roadways, Airways, Railways, Waterways), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Transportation fuels are extensively used in different vehicles to generate energy. Some of transportation fuels include diesel, gasoline, aviation turbine fuel, and biofuel. The global market is expected to grow with the rapidly increasing international trade.



Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Berkshire Hathaway has committed a $10 billion preferred stock investment in Occidental Petroleum. The investment is contingent on the company completing its proposed takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

In May 2019, The largest independent oil and gas company in Europe was formed after a multibillion-euro merging deal between the energy unit of German chemical group BASF with rival DEA.

Drivers & Restraints -

Shift Towards Eco-friendly and Bio-based Fuels Spurs Growth of the Market

The rapid growth in industrialization and the increasing sales of passenger cars are likely to stimulate growth in the transportation fuel market. Majority of the vehicles are highly dependent on crude oils which include gasoline, fuel oil, diesel among others. “The growing carbon emissions from such vehicles is compelling organizations and governments to develop bio-based, clean, and eco-friendly transportation fuels,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. Moreover, governments are planning to promote some of the low emission fuels which include hydrogen, electricity, natural gas, and biodiesel. Furthermore, the demand for the above mentioned fuels is expected to increase across the world over the projected horizon. This, as a result, is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the transportation fuel market.

Rising disposable income among population is resulting in increasing number of vehicles. This is another factor driving the market and thus increasing the transportation fuel consumption. Furthermore, the improved transportation infrastructure in developed and some developing countries act as a potential growth enabler in the market.

However, certain environmental issues associated with transportation fuel are likely to hamper the growth of the market. In addition to this, emission control norms have become strict in developed and developing nations, which can impede the growth of the market. Also, the population caused by transportation fuels is expected to restrict the growth in the next few years.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Sees Maximum Growth Among Other Regions

Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a higher rate in the global transportation fuel market during the forecast years. The market registers the maximum growth in Asia Pacific owing to the rising population. This is further expected to fuel demand of transportation fuels and will continue to increase in the forthcoming years. The number of vehicles in countries such as India, Indonesia, and China is increasing, primarily on account of rising per capita income among end-users. This is expected to enable growth in the transportation fuel market in Asia Pacific.

The growing aircraft traffic in countries such as France, Germany, U.K., and the U.S. is expected to augment demand for aviation fuel during the forecast period. Consequently, the transportation fuel market in North America and Europe is anticipated to rise between 2018 and 2026. Apart from these regions, the market is likely to grow in the Middle East and Africa owing to its improving economic rate.



Market Advances with a Multibillion Euro Deal Between BASF and DEA

List of the Key Players Profiled in the Global Market:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Total SA

Allied Aviation Services, Inc.

Valero Marketing and Supply Company

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Siyanda Oil Holdings (Pty) Ltd.

Petronas

Gazprom

Rosneft

Sinopec Group

Centrica





