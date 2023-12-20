Global Pulp Market Overview Report - Global Forest Loss Remains a Major Threat, Recycled Paper to Remain in Demand

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market Overview of Pulp" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The briefing examines how the pulp commodity performs globally and in the largest countries in terms of supply and production. The report also provides data and analysis on pulp price dynamics, as well as trends across key commodity-consuming industries.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Findings
Global forest loss remains a major threat
The warming climate and increasing frequency of adverse weather events are expected to remain significant threats to the world's forestry resources. Moreover, extensive human activities in global forests contribute to forest loss. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the annual deforestation rate in the Amazon reached 11,568 sq km in 2022. Consequently, there is a call for the global community to enhance sustainable forestry management practices to mitigate adverse, long-term changes in forestry.
Recycled paper to remain in demand
The importance of recycled paper is expected to continue growing within the paper industry due to changing consumer preferences and stricter regulatory environment. Paper recycling uses less water and energy, and leaves a lower carbon footprint than non-recycled paper manufacturing. At the same time paper recycling reduces the amount of waste to landfill as paper can be recycled 4-6 times.
Forever chemicals challenge in paper manufacturing
The detection of forever chemicals, PFAS, in diverse paper items such as toilet paper and food containers has substantial implications for the paper industry. This revelation triggers a re-evaluation of manufacturing methods and materials employed in paper production. Anticipated regulatory responses may include the introduction or reinforcement of regulations pertaining to PFAS usage in paper products.
Digitalisation and big data to play a role
Digital innovations allow pulp and paper producers to better monitor and manage their resources, increase productivity and improve production quality, while big data analysis provides opportunities for better process management and production planning. Innovations in technologies are set to play an important role in the industry’s future development, mapping resources and offering production improvements.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Scope
- Key findings
- Key trends impacting pulp market in 2023
Global supply of Pulp
- Pulp producers grapple with challenges amid global economic downturn
- Brazil and China record a substantial increase in pulp production over the historic period
- US: Opportunities lie in recycled paper production
- Brazil: Growing environmental regulations mandate more sustainable production practices
- China: The country outpaces Canada in global pulp production
- Lower demand for paper products results in declining pulp prices globally
- Inflation drives rise in related consumer goods prices
Global demand For Pulp
- Short-term outlook prone to various risks
- Demand drivers for pulp across key buyer industries
- Disposable paper products industry faces slower growth as demand wanes in post-COVID era
- Corrugated paper and paperboard packaging remains valued among consumers
- Publishing and printing industry rebounds from the pandemic lows
Country snapshots
- Top 10 country profile: US
- Top 10 country profile : Brazil
- Top 10 country profile : China
- Top 10 country profile : Canada
- Top 10 country profile : Sweden
- Top 10 country profile : Finland
- Top 10 country profile : Indonesia
- Top 10 country profile : Russia
- Top 10 country profile : Japan
- Top 10 country profile : Chile
