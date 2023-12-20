Global Pulp Market Overview Report - Global Forest Loss Remains a Major Threat, Recycled Paper to Remain in Demand

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market Overview of Pulp" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The briefing examines how the pulp commodity performs globally and in the largest countries in terms of supply and production. The report also provides data and analysis on pulp price dynamics, as well as trends across key commodity-consuming industries.



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Findings

Global forest loss remains a major threat

The warming climate and increasing frequency of adverse weather events are expected to remain significant threats to the world's forestry resources. Moreover, extensive human activities in global forests contribute to forest loss. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the annual deforestation rate in the Amazon reached 11,568 sq km in 2022. Consequently, there is a call for the global community to enhance sustainable forestry management practices to mitigate adverse, long-term changes in forestry.

Recycled paper to remain in demand

The importance of recycled paper is expected to continue growing within the paper industry due to changing consumer preferences and stricter regulatory environment. Paper recycling uses less water and energy, and leaves a lower carbon footprint than non-recycled paper manufacturing. At the same time paper recycling reduces the amount of waste to landfill as paper can be recycled 4-6 times.

Forever chemicals challenge in paper manufacturing

The detection of forever chemicals, PFAS, in diverse paper items such as toilet paper and food containers has substantial implications for the paper industry. This revelation triggers a re-evaluation of manufacturing methods and materials employed in paper production. Anticipated regulatory responses may include the introduction or reinforcement of regulations pertaining to PFAS usage in paper products.

Digitalisation and big data to play a role

Digital innovations allow pulp and paper producers to better monitor and manage their resources, increase productivity and improve production quality, while big data analysis provides opportunities for better process management and production planning. Innovations in technologies are set to play an important role in the industry’s future development, mapping resources and offering production improvements.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Scope

Key findings

Key trends impacting pulp market in 2023

Global supply of Pulp

Pulp producers grapple with challenges amid global economic downturn

Brazil and China record a substantial increase in pulp production over the historic period

US: Opportunities lie in recycled paper production

Brazil: Growing environmental regulations mandate more sustainable production practices

China: The country outpaces Canada in global pulp production

Lower demand for paper products results in declining pulp prices globally

Inflation drives rise in related consumer goods prices

Global demand For Pulp

Short-term outlook prone to various risks

Demand drivers for pulp across key buyer industries

Disposable paper products industry faces slower growth as demand wanes in post-COVID era

Corrugated paper and paperboard packaging remains valued among consumers

Publishing and printing industry rebounds from the pandemic lows

Country snapshots

Top 10 country profile: US

Top 10 country profile : Brazil

Top 10 country profile : China

Top 10 country profile : Canada

Top 10 country profile : Sweden

Top 10 country profile : Finland

Top 10 country profile : Indonesia

Top 10 country profile : Russia

Top 10 country profile : Japan

Top 10 country profile : Chile

