Open Lending Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation (Nasdaq: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced the publication of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report (the “ESG Report”). The ESG Report illustrates how Open Lending is serving its communities and driving vehicle accessibility through advanced technology and security, responsible business practices, and industry thought leadership.

Developed by senior management with support from the Company’s Board of Directors, the ESG Report addresses five key priorities: financial access; business ethics and compliance; data privacy and security; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and human capital management.

“Open Lending was founded over 20 years ago based upon the belief that every individual deserves equal access to vehicle ownership,” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “Our inaugural ESG Report demonstrates how we continue to fulfill our mission of making transportation more affordable. Moreover, it presents the responsible business practices we employ every day throughout our operations to support our clients and their customers, our shareholders, our employees, and our communities.”

The ESG Report identifies business-relevant ESG priorities in line with investors and peers, as well as leading rating agencies and frameworks. Highlights from the ESG Report include the following:

Uplifting our communities: Open Lending is committed to improving transportation access through Lenders Protection™ and education by conducting research to share original data and providing recommendations on how to expand financial access.

Open Lending is committed to improving transportation access through Lenders Protection™ and education by conducting research to share original data and providing recommendations on how to expand financial access. Fostering responsible business practices: One of Open Lending’s strengths is its integrated, enterprise-wide security culture, which led to a 99.99% uptime during the 2022 fiscal year.

One of Open Lending’s strengths is its integrated, enterprise-wide security culture, which led to a 99.99% uptime during the 2022 fiscal year. Elevating our people: The Open Lending team grew during the 2022 fiscal year, with much of this growth being fueled by employee engagement and incentivized pay programs.

To read the ESG Report and learn more about Open Lending, please visit the Corporate Governance section of our Investor Relations website.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

